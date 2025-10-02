Big Ten Network Makes Big Announcement About Purdue-Illinois Game
Fans attending this weekend's game between Purdue and No. 22 Illinois can take in a pregame show experience. The Big Ten Network announced that its B1G Tailgate show is headed to West Lafayette to preview Saturday's rivalry clash between the Boilermakers and Fighting Illini.
B1G Tailgate is the Big Ten Network's weekly pregame show, which airs live from campuses across the conference. The network released details about its trip to West Lafayette on Thursday in a social media post.
Big Ten Network pregame show details
- What: B1G Tailgate pregame show
- Why: Purdue Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. #22 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
- When: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Time: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Sally & Bob Weist Plaza (between Mackey Arena and Holloway Gymnasium)
- TV: Big Ten Network & FOX Sports App
- Kickoff: Noon ET from Ross-Ade Stadium
What is B1G Tailgate?
B1G Tailgate is the Big Ten Network's version of a college football pregame show, similar to ESPN's College GameDay and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. However, the BTN show highlights schools from within the Big Ten Conference, while the other shows travel across the country and features the sport's biggest matchups.
This year, the program is hosted by Camryn Irwin and former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell. The tandem provides on-site analysis of the matchup and also interviews special guests throughout the show.
After the pregame show concludes at 11:30 a.m. ET, Big Ten Network then airs a 30-minute Countdown to Kickoff show, hosted by Rick Pizzo and former Indiana head coach Gerry DiNardo.
Purdue vs. Illinois details
Purdue and Illinois have had some tremendous battles over the past four seasons, with the Boilermakers owning a 3-1 record since Bret Bielema took over in Champaign. Three of those games have been decided by seven points or less, with the lone blowout coming in 2023, a 44-19 victory for Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Illinois won last year's game 50-49, an overtime thriller in Champaign. The Fighting Illini enjoyed the best year of the Bielema era to date, closing out the season with a 10-3 record.
Although the Fighting Illini won the most recent meeting, Purdue has won 15 of the last 20 contests, and seven of the last 10. The Boilermakers also lead the all-time series 48-46-6.
Kickoff between Purdue and Illinois is set for noon ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
