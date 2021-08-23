George Karlaftis Named to AP 2021 Preseason All-America Second Team

The Associated Press announced its 2021 preseason All-America teams Monday. Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis was named a second-team defensive selection.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As the season opener for Purdue football draws nearer, junior defensive end George Karlaftis continues to be peppered with preseason recognition.

Karlaftis was named to the Associated Press 2021 preseason All-America second team on Monday. He was the only Boilermaker football player honored. He started just three games in 2020 due to injury and COVID-19, yet still led the team with two sacks while also recording four tackles.

Below is the full list of AP 2021 preseason All-America teams:

2021 AP First Team Offense

Quarterback — Spencer Rattler, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Running backs — Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State; Bijan Robinson, sophomore, Texas.

Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M.

Guards — Cain Madden, senior, Notre Dame; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.

Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, senior, Iowa State.

Wide receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Justyn Ross, junior, Clemson.

All-purpose player — Kyren Williams, sophomore, Notre Dame.

Kicker — Cade York, junior, LSU.

2021 AP First Team Defense

Ends — Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.

Tackles —- Haskell Garrett, super senior, Ohio State; Bryan Bresee, sophomore, Clemson.

Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Mike Rose, senior, Iowa State.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, Jr., junior, LSU; Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati.

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame; Brandon Joseph, sophomore, Northwestern.

Punter — Jake Camarda, senior, Georgia.

2021 AP Second Team Offense

Quarterback — Sam Howell, junior, North Carolina.

Running backs — Mohamed Ibrahim, senior, Minnesota; Isaiah Spiller, junior, Texas A&M.

Tackles — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.

Guards — Jamaree Salyer, senior, Georgia; Emil Ekiyor, junior, Alabama.

Center — Jarrett Patterson, junior, Notre Dame.

Tight end — Jalen Wydermyer, junior, Texas A&M.

Wide receivers — Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; John Metchie III, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Jerrion Ealy, junior, Mississippi.

Kicker — Anders Carlson, senior, Auburn.

2021 AP Second Team Defense

Ends — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.

Tackles — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; Dante Stills, senior, West Virginia.

Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, super senior Utah; Christian Harris, junior, Alabama; Micah McFadden, senior, Indiana.

Cornerbacks — Kaiir Elam, junior, Florida; Tiawan Mullen, junior, Indiana.

Safeties — Jalen Catalon, redshirt sophomore, Arkansas; Jaquan Brisker, super senior, Penn State.

Punter — Lou Hedley, senior, Miami.

