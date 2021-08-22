Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Rated Among Joshua Perry's Top 30 Big Ten Players

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled most of his top 30 football player in the Big Ten Conference. Coming in at No. 6 was Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Throughout the offseason, Big Ten Network analyst and former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry has counted down his top 30 players in the conference ahead of the 2021 college football season.

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was recognized as not only one of the top defensive players in the Big Ten, but one of the most talented stars overall. He cracked Perry's top 10, coming in at No. 6.

The 2020 season was a difficult one for Karlaftis. He played in just three games due to injury and COVID-19, but still led the team with two sacks and also recorded four tackles.

Even with limited time on the field, Karlaftis was a second-team All-Big Ten selection. It was his production as a freshman that creates the benchmark for his potential for the upcoming year.

"Let's not forget about the type of player that he is," Perry said. "Rewind to 2019, when he was fully available, he was damn near unstoppable."

Karlaftis started all 12 games for the Boilermakers that year, coming away with 54 tackles, 17 for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was named a first-team Associated Press Freshman All-American and a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Now that he's healthy, Karlaftis looks to return to dominant form for Purdue.

"Barring any craziness this year, you've gotta feel like he can be one of the best defensive linemen in the Big Ten Conference," Perry said.

Here's a list of the players that Perry has ranked thus far:

Joshua Perry's Top 30 Big Ten Players

30. Spencer Petras, Iowa QB

29. Master Teague, Ohio State RB

28. Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers LB

27. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State TE

26. JoJo Domann, Nebraska LB

25. Jalen Berger, Wisconsin RB

24. Peyton Hendershot, Indiana TE

23. Jake Hanson, Illinois LB

22. Jaylin Williams, Indiana CB

21. Bo Melton, Rutgers WR

20. Thayer Munford Jr., Ohio State OL

19. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan DE

18. Tanner Morgan, Minnesota QB

17. Jack Sanburn, Wisconsin LB

16. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana CB

15. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin TE

14. David Bell, Purdue WR

13. Micah McFadden, Indiana LB

12. Graham Mertz, Wisconsin QB

11. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska CB

10. Michael Penix Jr., Indiana QB

9. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State DT

8. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana WR

7. Jahan Dotson, Penn State WR

6. George Karlaftis, Purdue DE

