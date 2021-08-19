George Karlaftis Named 2021 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason Second Team All-American

Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis has earned several preseason honors ahead of the 2021 season. He'll look to lead the Boilermakers in hopes of returning to dominant form after playing in just three games last year.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As the 2021 college football season inches closer for Purdue, the team's star defensive end George Karlaftis picked up another preseason honor.

Karlaftis was selected to the CBS Sports / 247Sports second-team preseason All-American team on Wednesday. The two media outlets joined together to project which of the country's best players they expect to perform this upcoming season.

Now an upperclassman, Karlaftis is expected to be a leader for the Boilermakers on the defensive side of the ball. Despite playing in just three games during the 2020 season due to injury and COVID-19, he still led the team with two sacks and also recorded four tackles.

Even with limited play, Karlaftis was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last year.

As a freshman in 2019, Karlaftis was an immediate contributor for the program. He started in all 12 games and finished the season with 54 tackles, including 30 solo stops. He registered a team-high 17 tackles for loss and tied the team-lead with 7.5 sacks on the year.

In his first season at the college level, Karlaftis also had two pass deflections, one interception and a forced fumble. After his breakout campaign, he was a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

The Purdue defense is expecting another high-quality season from Karlaftis now that he is at full health.

