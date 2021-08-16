Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

George Karlaftis Named to The Athletic's Preseason All-America Second-Team Defense

George Karlaftis was the lone Purdue football player named to The Athletic's 2021 preseason All-America teams. As a freshman, he recorded 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Athletic released its 2021 preseason All-America teams Monday, and among the players representing the Big Ten, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was also recognized with the country's top players. 

The Boilermaker star was named to the second-team All-America defensive team.

As a freshman in 2019, Karlaftis was third on the team with 54 total tackles, including 30 solo stops. He also registered a team-high 17 tackles for loss and tied the team lead with 7.5 sacks on the year. 

Karlaftis was proficient with his hands at the line of scrimmage as a freshman, recording two pass deflections and one interception while also adding one forced fumble.

After his breakout freshman campaign, Karlaftis was also named a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Karlaftis only started three games in an already shortened 2020 season due to injury and COVID-19. He led Purdue with two sacks and had four total tackles in his limited action on the field. Despite missing time, he was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.

Here is a list of all the Big Ten players named to The Athletic's All-America teams: 

First-Team Offense 

  • Chris Olave, Ohio State Wide Receiver 
  • Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Offensive Lineman

First-Team Defense 

  • Brandon Joseph, Northwestern Safety

First-Team Specialists 

  • Tory Taylor, Iowa Punter

Second-Team Offense

  • Jahan Dotson, Penn State Wide Receiver
  • Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Wide Receiver
  • Thayer Munford, Ohio State Offensive Lineman 

Second-Team Defense

  • George Karlaftis, Purdue Defensive End
  • Haskell Garrett, Ohio State Defensive Tackle 
  • Micah McFadden, Indiana Linebacker 

Stories Related to Purdue Football

  • BIG TEN DAILY, AUG. 16: Ohio State transfer Ryan Jacoby commits to Pittsburgh, Indiana basketball earns to wins in The Bahamas and Rutgers earns a commitment from a 2022 three-star offensive lineman. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE TO PLAY 5 RANKED OPPONENTS: Purdue faces one of the most difficult schedules in all of the college football during the 2021 season. The team will play five of the programs ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25. CLICK HERE 
  • HORVATH, JEFFERSON NAMED TO SENIOR BOWL WATCH LIST: Zander Horvath and Chris Jefferson were both named to the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list this week. Horvath is a fifth-year senior for Purdue while Jefferson enters his first season with the program after transferring this offseason. CLICK HERE
  • FORMER PURDUE STAR IN FIRST NFL GAME: In his first NFL preseason game, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore recorded five touches for 39 total yards. He helped the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys on Friday night. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE SCRIMMAGE: Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

George Karlaftis
Football

George Karlaftis Named to The Athletic's Preseason All-America Second Team Defense

ct-greenstein-purdue-resurgence-big-ten-spt-0918-20170917
Football

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Released, Purdue Football to Play 5 Ranked Opponents

Ryan Jacoby
Football

Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Transfer Ryan Jacoby Announces Commitment to Pittsburgh

MadMushroomMultiplePizzasPic
Basketball

Mad Mushroom to Host Weekly Sasha Stefanovic Podcast Starting in November

Zander Horvath
Football

Purdue Football's Horvath, Jefferson Named to 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

Rondale Moore Preseason 2
Football

Rondale Moore the Highest Graded Wide Receiver During Week 1 of NFL Preseason by PFF

Shaun Wade Ravens
Football

Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade Records Game-Winning Interception

PurdueTylerDuncanPGATourGolf
Other Sports

Former Purdue Golfer Tyler Duncan in Contention in Final Event of PGA Tour Season

Rondale Moore Preseason
Football

Former Purdue Star Rondale Moore Sees First NFL Action During Cardinals Preseason Game