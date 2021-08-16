George Karlaftis Named to The Athletic's Preseason All-America Second-Team Defense
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Athletic released its 2021 preseason All-America teams Monday, and among the players representing the Big Ten, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was also recognized with the country's top players.
The Boilermaker star was named to the second-team All-America defensive team.
As a freshman in 2019, Karlaftis was third on the team with 54 total tackles, including 30 solo stops. He also registered a team-high 17 tackles for loss and tied the team lead with 7.5 sacks on the year.
Karlaftis was proficient with his hands at the line of scrimmage as a freshman, recording two pass deflections and one interception while also adding one forced fumble.
After his breakout freshman campaign, Karlaftis was also named a second-team All-Big Ten selection.
Karlaftis only started three games in an already shortened 2020 season due to injury and COVID-19. He led Purdue with two sacks and had four total tackles in his limited action on the field. Despite missing time, he was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.
Here is a list of all the Big Ten players named to The Athletic's All-America teams:
First-Team Offense
- Chris Olave, Ohio State Wide Receiver
- Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Offensive Lineman
First-Team Defense
- Brandon Joseph, Northwestern Safety
First-Team Specialists
- Tory Taylor, Iowa Punter
Second-Team Offense
- Jahan Dotson, Penn State Wide Receiver
- Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Wide Receiver
- Thayer Munford, Ohio State Offensive Lineman
Second-Team Defense
- George Karlaftis, Purdue Defensive End
- Haskell Garrett, Ohio State Defensive Tackle
- Micah McFadden, Indiana Linebacker
Stories Related to Purdue Football
- BIG TEN DAILY, AUG. 16: Ohio State transfer Ryan Jacoby commits to Pittsburgh, Indiana basketball earns to wins in The Bahamas and Rutgers earns a commitment from a 2022 three-star offensive lineman. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE TO PLAY 5 RANKED OPPONENTS: Purdue faces one of the most difficult schedules in all of the college football during the 2021 season. The team will play five of the programs ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25. CLICK HERE
- HORVATH, JEFFERSON NAMED TO SENIOR BOWL WATCH LIST: Zander Horvath and Chris Jefferson were both named to the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list this week. Horvath is a fifth-year senior for Purdue while Jefferson enters his first season with the program after transferring this offseason. CLICK HERE
- FORMER PURDUE STAR IN FIRST NFL GAME: In his first NFL preseason game, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore recorded five touches for 39 total yards. He helped the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys on Friday night. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE SCRIMMAGE: Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. CLICK HERE
Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!
- Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
- Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter: @sports_purdue
- Like and follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook