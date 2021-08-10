'He's Healthy Now': Purdue WR Mershawn Rice Ready to Contribute During 2021 Season

Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice has yet to make his first college reception. He's overcome injuries during his first two seasons and is now prepared to contribute on offense in 2021.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mershawn Rice has become all too familiar with Purdue athletic trainer Ryan Luekan over the last two years. He spent a lot of time in the training room preparing for the 2021 season.

After being plagued by injuries with the Purdue football program, Rice has transformed his entire body of work. Route running, core strength, hand-eye coordination — you name it, he's improved it.

Rice, who has battled through a pulled hamstring and a high ankle sprain, is flashing his potential at wide receiver during the Boilermakers' fall camp. Now healthy, he's doing everything he can to stay on the field.

"It's definitely a blessing. The last two years have been very, very tough for me. But I fought through it, I prayed, and I just accepted the way things happen," Rice said. "They just happen for a reason. I do everything I can to take care of my body now, and I feel really good about it. And the transformation has been great, so I'm just happy to get out there this year."

Rice is a former four-star recruit out of Reynoldsburg High School in Ohio. And while the 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver certainly adds size and athleticism to the Purdue offense, his mind may be one of his biggest strengths.

He's had two years to understand the playbook in its entirety. Not only is he proficient in understanding his assignments, but he's also immersed himself in defensive coverages and fronts. He said it makes it easier for him to go out and play.

There weren't enough good things that Purdue wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard had to say about Rice. Shephard raved about the sophomore's knowledge.

When the receivers break down opposing defenses in meetings, Rice signals everything that's supposed to happen. Shephard said he doesn't even have to verbalize it.

"So far through camp, he has shown leadership qualities that I didn't know at what point it would actually present itself within the group," Shephard said of Rice. "But our guys all look up to him. Obviously with David Bell being out there, they look up to him as well. But that young man has morphed himself into a leader and he's learned how to practice the right way. I'm very, very excited about what he can potentially do."

The Boilermakers' receiving corps is full of speed. Next to Bell, junior Milton Wright and sophomore TJ Sheffield bring explosiveness and big-play ability. Redshirt fifth-year senior Jackson Anthrop can play multiple roles for the offense as well.

And when you throw a healthy Rice into the mix, Purdue's offense can cook up something dangerous for defenses in 2021.

"I think it puts us in contention of being one of the better receiver corps in the nation," Bell said. "He's a top guy coming out of high school, but he's had a handful of injuries. But he's overcoming them, and he's healthy now. So I'm really excited to see what he can do in the season."

It hasn't been an easy road for Rice. He's utilized his time to strengthen his body and sharpen his mind, all while remaining committed to the Boilermakers. Rice put himself in a position for a potential breakout year due to the work he's put in before the upcoming season.

"I was kind of confused to why it was happening to me. And then I started doing some self reflecting and some praying and then things started to change for me," Rice said. "So I owe it all to God. And I really appreciate the way things are going even though it hasn't been the way I wanted it to."

Stories Related to Purdue Football

PURDUE NOT INCLUDED IN 247SPORTS BOWL PROJECTIONS: The Purdue football program hasn't made a bowl appearance since 2018. With a difficult season ahead in the upcoming season, 247Sports projects the Boilermakers not to make the postseason. CLICK HERE

The Purdue football program hasn't made a bowl appearance since 2018. With a difficult season ahead in the upcoming season, 247Sports projects the Boilermakers not to make the postseason. SEMISI FAKASIIEIKI INJURED IN PRACTICE: Semisi Fakasiieiki was carted off the field Monday during Purdue football fall camp. The redshirt fifth-year senior has played appeared in 28 games for the program during his college career. CLICK HERE

Semisi Fakasiieiki was carted off the field Monday during Purdue football fall camp. The redshirt fifth-year senior has played appeared in 28 games for the program during his college career. AUSTIN BURTON'S IMPROVEMENT ARE 'NIGHT AND DAY': Austin Burton is in a position to compete for the title of starting quarterback for Purdue football. Having a full year to master the playbook has made all the difference for the UCLA transfer. CLICK HERE

Austin Burton is in a position to compete for the title of starting quarterback for Purdue football. Having a full year to master the playbook has made all the difference for the UCLA transfer. AIDAN O'CONNELL MAXIMIZING STRENGTHS: Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell looks to be named the starting quarterback of the Purdue football team for the second straight season. While he won't amaze everyone with his athleticism, he's constantly working on what he does best. CLICK HERE

Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell looks to be named the starting quarterback of the Purdue football team for the second straight season. While he won't amaze everyone with his athleticism, he's constantly working on what he does best. FORMER PURDUE DT SIGNS WITH DENVER BRONCOS: The Denver Broncos announced the addition of former Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. on Sunday. Neal went undrafted and originally signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2021 NFL Draft. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!