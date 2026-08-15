How Former Boilers Mani Powell, EJ Horton Jr. Performed in NFL Preseason Debut

Football has officially returned. This week marked the first full slate of NFL preseason action, and a pair of former Purdue players made their debut. Linebacker Mani Powell and wide receiver EJ Horton Jr. both played during the opening week.

Neither Powell nor Horton was selected in the 2026 NFL Draft after spending the 2025 season at Purdue, but both carved out a spot on their respective team's preseason rosters. How did the two rookies perform in the opening week?

Mani Powell, LB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Mani Powell (49) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Adrian Martinez (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Powell had a strong performance in his debut with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. The former Boilermaker finished his first game with four tackles and a half-sack. He was credited with one solo stop in the contest.

The Titans defeated the San Francisco 49ers 19-13 to open preseason action with a 1-0 record.

In his lone season at Purdue, Powell racked up an impressive 110 tackles and started in all 12 games for the Boilers. He also accounted for 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Next game: Sunday, Aug. 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks

EJ Horton Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver E.J. Horton pulls in a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Horton also played in his first NFL game on Thursday night, suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts as they played the New England Patriots. He was targeted four times in the game and had one reception for six yards.

The Colts and Patriots finished the game in a 13-13 tie.

Horton also spent just one year in West Lafayette, starting in eight games and playing in 11 for the Boilermakers. He ended the year with 27 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown during the 2025 campaign for Purdue.

Next game: Saturday, Aug. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Other Boilers in the NFL

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several other Boilermakers are on NFL rosters heading into the 2026 season, most already establishing themselves as key players for their respective teams. Here's the rundown of the former Purdue standouts who are playing in the league this fall:

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants

Marcus Mbow, OL, New York Giants

Reese Taylor, DB, Denver Broncos

Aidan O'Connell, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Charlie Jones, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Graham, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Payne Durham, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

George Karlaftis, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Barnes, LB, Detroit Lions

Defensive end CJ Nunnally IV, who played at Purdue in 2025 and started in 10 games, was picked up after the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. However, the former Boiler was released from the team.

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