Multiple Boilers Sign Undrafted NFL Free Agent Contracts

Multiple former Purdue football players will get an opportunity to prove themselves with NFL teams. Following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, a handful of Boilermakers signed with franchises as undrafted free agents.

For the first time since 2019 — and just the second time since 1997 — Purdue did not have a player selected in the NFL Draft. However, in the hours following the event, wide receiver EJ Horton Jr., linebacker Mani Powell and edge CJ Nunnally IV have each signed as undrafted free agents.

Here's a look at each player who was selected, where they're headed and more.

EJ Horton Jr., WR (Indianapolis Colts)

Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Braydon Brus (33) defends Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Ej Horton (13). | David Banks-Imagn Images

Horton played in 11 games for the Boilermakers during his lone season in West Lafayette. He ended the year with 27 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown. He caught at least one pass in each of Purdue's final seven games.

Before he arrived at Purdue, Horton spent the 2024 campaign at Florida Atlantic, but did not play. He spent the 2023 season at West Virginia and played at Marshall from 2021 through 2022. The receiver ended his college career with 735 yards and four touchdowns on 53 catches.

Mani Powell, LB (Tennessee Titans)

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Mani Powell (16) celebrates a sack. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Powell concluded the 2025 season tied as Purdue's leading tackler and ranked third in the Big Ten, racking up 110 stops. He was also responsible for 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. The linebacker came to Purdue from UNLV, following head coach Barry Odom. His best game came against Northwestern, racking up 20 tackles in the contest.

Powell played three seasons at the FBS level, with stops at Arkansas, UNLV and Purdue. He piled up 173 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during his college career.

CJ Nunnally IV, Edge (Atlanta Falcons)

Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman CJ Nunnally (91) gestures toward the crowd. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Nunnally transferred to Purdue after spending two seasons at Akron. He was one of the best backfield disruptors on the Boilermaker defense in 2025, accounting for 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He ended the year with 42 total tackles.

In his two seasons at Akron, Nunnally was a dominant player in the MAC. He racked up 121 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks during his time with the Zips.

*This list will be updated if more Boilermakers are signed as undrafted free agents.

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