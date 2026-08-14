Browns vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of questions heading into their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon.

Deshaun Watson is battling Shadeur Sanders for the starting quarterback job in Cleveland, with Todd Monken taking over as head coach.

Meanwhile, the Bears are hoping to build on last year’s success with Caleb Williams taking a big step under center.

Which team will start the preseason on the right foot?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to watch, betting trends, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NFL preseason matchup.

Browns vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns -3 (-115)

Bears +3 (-105)

Moneyline

Browns -192

Bears +160

Total

40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Browns vs. Bears How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Soldier Field

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network

Browns record: 0-0

Bears record: 0-0

Browns vs. Bears Betting Trends

This is Todd Monken’s first preseason game as a head coach

Ben Johnson is 2-0-1 straight up and 1-1-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Browns vs. Bears Key Player to Watch

Deshaun Watson, Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson is being given another chance in Cleveland despite struggling after a hiatus a few years ago, and that’s avoiding the topic of his off-field issues entirely.

Nevertheless, he’s expected to play the entire first half for the Browns, and he’ll need a good showing to stay ahead of Sanders, who will play the third quarter.

Browns vs. Bears Prediction and Pick

These odds reflect how these two teams are planning on utilizing their rosters on Saturday.

The Browns plan on playing their starters, including Watson for two quarters, while the Bears are easing into things here in August.

I don’t necessarily love it, but I’ll take Cleveland as road favorites.

Pick: Browns -3 (-115)

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