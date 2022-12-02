How to Watch Purdue Football Against Michigan in Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue will represent the Big Ten West division in the conference championship game on Saturday for the first time in program history.

Following a 30-16 win over Indiana, the Boilermakers claimed the Old Oaken Bucket trophy and finished the 2022 regular season with an 8-4 record. But Saturday represents Purdue's biggest challenge of the season with the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines looking to continue their undefeated season.

Under coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue holds a 3-0 record versus schools ranked in the top three, including a win over No. 2 Ohio State in 2018 and upset victories in 2021 against No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State.

Purdue enters Saturday's contest near the top of the Big Ten in every offensive category, but Michigan owns one of the nation's top defensive units, allowing just 12.7 points per game.

"Tremendous opportunity for our football team," Brohm said. "Like I said after the game, I think our players work really hard. They have a dream in their mind and we've been able to get to this point to put ourselves in a position to compete against if not the top team, one of the top teams in the country and they prove it every week, so of course we'll have our hands full."

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3 in Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten)

Michigan is a 16.5-point favorite against Purdue, and the over/under is 52 points as of Friday night, according to the SI Sportsbook. Last season's records: Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Michigan was 12-2 overall with a 9-1 record in the conference during the 2021 season. The Wolverines defeated Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship and lost 34-11 to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Meet the coaches:

Jeff Brohm, Purdue: Jeff Brohm is in his sixth season as Purdue's head coach with a 36-33 overall record and a 26-25 mark in Big Ten play. Brohm holds a 2-1 record in bowl games at Purdue, beginning with a 38-35 win over Arizona in the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl, a 63-14 loss to Auburn in the 2018 Music City Bowl and a 48-45 win over Tennessee in the 2021 Music City Bowl. Brohm played quarterback at Louisville from 1989-93 and bounced between six teams in NFL from 1994-2000. He held various quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and assistant coaching roles at Louisville, Florida Atlantic, Illinois and UAB before landing his first head coaching position at Western Kentucky in 2014. Brohm led Western Kentucky to a 30-10 record across three seasons with a 3-0 record in bowl games before taking the Purdue job.

Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 28.6

28.6 Points Allowed: 23.1

23.1 Rush Yards: 125.8

125.8 Pass Yards: 280.7

280.7 Total Offense: 406.5

406.5 Total Defense: 347.0

Michigan's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 39.8

39.8 Points Allowed: 12.7

12.7 Rush Yards: 244.5

244.5 Pass Yards: 214.6

214.6 Total Offense: 459.1

459.1 Total Defense: 262.2