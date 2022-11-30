Devin Mockobee Among Key Pieces for Purdue in Preparation for Daunting Michigan Defense

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The last time Devin Mockobee was at Lucas Oil Stadium, it was to cheer on the Indianapolis Colts as a high school student. The walk-on running back from Boonville, Ind., is now a key piece for a Purdue team that'll be playing in the first Big Ten Football Championship Game in program history on Saturday.

"I never really looked that much into the future to be able to tell what was going to happen," Mockobee said. "If you would have told me four years ago — my freshman year of high school — where I'm at now, I'd tell you you were lying."

Mockobee is an emerging talent for the Boilermakers out of the backfield. He stepped up to the plate due to injuries at the running back position and has since led the team with 165 carries for 849 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Now, he needs just 26 yards on the ground to match Markell Jones' program record for yards rushing by a freshman. He'll have a chance to hit that mark against No. 2 Michigan when the two programs kick off for the conference title game.

"It's kind of hard to put into words, especially me myself," Mockobee said. "Being someone who's sort of new to all this and whatnot, having my role coming up and we have an opportunity doing something that no one else at Purdue has been able to do. I just feel like it's really special and it will feel really real once we get there."

The Wolverines enter the matchup with the second-ranked overall defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The stout unit is giving up just 262.2 total yards of offense per game, which includes a Big Ten-best 84.8 yards on the ground.

Michigan has allowed just one player all season to rush for 100 yards or more. Illinois junior running back Chase Brown carried the ball 29 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns in an effort that nearly ended in a victory for the Fighting Illini, but the Wolverines escaped defeat on Nov. 19 with a narrow 19-17 win.

The Boilermakers will find as many possible ways to get their playmakers the football in the open field, including Mockobee, in order to give themselves a chance at a major upset.

"Right now Charlie [Jones] has played outstanding, Payne Durham, Devin Mockobee, and then the others have been complements off them," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We've got to use them all, so it's not like they need to get all the touches, but we definitely need to make sure that we find a lot of ways to get the ball in their hands.

"That's the challenge, is making sure that those guys can touch it when they're covered, and when we need to do something different, the other guys need to step up and make plays for us."

While his teammates and coaches have touted his ability to run the football since before he made his way onto the field as a starter, Mockobee has made it a point to improve as a pass catcher since his arrival in West Lafayette.

The work he's put in over the past two seasons is showing in the numbers. Mockobee has caught 23 passes for 217 yards out of the backfield. He's resilient and tough to bring down in a one-on-one situation.

Last week in Purdue's 30-16 win on the road against Indiana, he led the team with a season-high five receptions that went for 58 yards.

"He maybe has maybe one or two drops in the year, but he's done a good job of working on that and making sure that he's able to catch the football," Purdue offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm said. "He's such a weapon in open space, so for him to have good hands and be to catch the football, that takes his game to the next level."

The Boilermakers will need everyone to take their play to another gear against the Wolverines if they want to come out as Big Ten champions. And as the team continues through the week, players understand that Michigan — which aspirations of a national championship — is the team playing with all the pressure.

Purdue is once again in the position of the underdog, a place that Mockobee has been in his entire career.

"I say all the pressure's on them because I feel like a lot of people are saying we're overlooked and whatnot," Mockobee said. "Everyone's counting us out and everyone is saying that Michigan is going to pretty much have it in the bag. But I think that makes it best for us because no one's going to expect it. We don't have any pressure on us, so we can just go out and run free."

Big Ten Championship Ticket Information: The matchup for the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game is set. Purdue and Michigan will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be aired on FOX. For ticket information, CLICK HERE

The matchup for the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game is set. Purdue and Michigan will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be aired on FOX. For ticket information, Purdue Has Another Chance at a Top-Ranked Opponent: The Purdue football program boasts an FBS record 17 wins over top-five teams when unranked. Under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are 3-1 against top-five teams, including two wins during the 2021 season. CLICK HERE

The Purdue football program boasts an FBS record 17 wins over top-five teams when unranked. Under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are 3-1 against top-five teams, including two wins during the 2021 season. Purdue Enters the Week as Heavy Underdog Against No. 2 Michigan: Purdue enters the week as a 16.5-point underdog against No. 2 Michigan ahead of the Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2017, which was Jeff Brohm's first season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Purdue enters the week as a 16.5-point underdog against No. 2 Michigan ahead of the Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2017, which was Jeff Brohm's first season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Aidan O'Connell Expected to Play in Big Ten Championship Game: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is dealing with the unexpected loss of his oldest brother, Sean. He is not in West Lafayette as the team begins preparation for the Big Ten Championship Game but is expected to lead the Boilermakers on Saturday. CLICK HERE

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is dealing with the unexpected loss of his oldest brother, Sean. He is not in West Lafayette as the team begins preparation for the Big Ten Championship Game but is expected to lead the Boilermakers on Saturday. Devin Mockobee Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week: Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee registered 157 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the team's 30-16 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers clinched their first Big Ten West Division title in program history. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.