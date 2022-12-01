REPORT: Michigan Running Back Blake Corum to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Purdue prepares for Saturday's Big Ten Football Championship Game against No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Wolverines are not expected to have star running back Blake Corum, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Corum suffered a knee injury that limited his play last week on the road against Ohio State. He only managed two carries for six yards in Michigan's 45-23 victory. The Heisman Trophy candidate leads the Wolverines with 1,463 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns this season.

Michigan averages a Big Ten-best 244.5 yards rushing per game and will now turn to sophomore running back Donovan Edwards for the second straight game. He registered 216 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in the win over the Buckeyes.

"I think both those running backs are two of the best in the country, and they have proven that week in and week out," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said on Monday. "They have a great offensive line. They play a bunch of tight ends. They get in running sets. Then you throw in an athletic quarterback, they can pull it at any point and run."

Edwards has appeared in nine games for the Wolverines, carrying the ball 92 times for 687 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the conference with an average of 7.5 yards per attempt.

"So we have to figure out a way to be physical at the point of attack, put enough guys in the box to be able to stop the run, but yet you can't abandon covering the pass," Brohm said. "Because they took advantage of that this past game against Ohio State and hit a lot of big plays."

The Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Big Ten Championship Ticket Information: The matchup for the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game is set. Purdue and Michigan will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be aired on FOX. For ticket information, CLICK HERE

The matchup for the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game is set. Purdue and Michigan will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be aired on FOX. For ticket information, Devin Mockobee Among Key Pieces as Purdue Prepares for Michigan: Purdue walk-on running back Devin Mockobee is closing in on a program record for rushing by a freshman. He's been a major contributor for the Boilermakers, who are staring down one of the best defenses in the nation ahead of the Big Ten Championship game. CLICK HERE

Purdue walk-on running back Devin Mockobee is closing in on a program record for rushing by a freshman. He's been a major contributor for the Boilermakers, who are staring down one of the best defenses in the nation ahead of the Big Ten Championship game. Purdue Has Another Chance at a Top-Ranked Opponent: The Purdue football program boasts an FBS record 17 wins over top-five teams when unranked. Under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are 3-1 against top-five teams, including two wins during the 2021 season. CLICK HERE

The Purdue football program boasts an FBS record 17 wins over top-five teams when unranked. Under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are 3-1 against top-five teams, including two wins during the 2021 season. Purdue Enters the Week as Heavy Underdog Against No. 2 Michigan: Purdue enters the week as a 16.5-point underdog against No. 2 Michigan ahead of the Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2017, which was Jeff Brohm's first season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Purdue enters the week as a 16.5-point underdog against No. 2 Michigan ahead of the Big Ten Football Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2017, which was Jeff Brohm's first season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Aidan O'Connell Expected to Play in Big Ten Championship Game: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell is dealing with the unexpected loss of his oldest brother, Sean. He is not in West Lafayette as the team begins preparation for the Big Ten Championship Game but is expected to lead the Boilermakers on Saturday. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.