How to Watch Purdue's Football Game With Indiana on Saturday

Purdue football and Indiana will play for the Old Oaken Bucket at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's how to watch, with gametimes, TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is looking to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday when the team faces off against in-state rival Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium. The two teams were unable to clash last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 7-4 Boilermakers have already clinched bowl eligibility, but they were beaten on their home field by the Hoosiers two years ago in a 44-41 double-overtime loss. This season, Purdue is a 15-point favorite, according to SIsportsbook.com website.

Here's how to watch Purdue's game with Indiana, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and key info on the coaches and the game.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers

Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Watch FuboTV

Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis).

Point spread: Purdue is a 15-point favorite over Indiana according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 50.5 points.

This year's records: Purdue is 7-4 overall, 5-3 in the Big Ten; Indiana is 2-9, 0-8 in the Big Ten

Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Indiana 6-2

Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series 74-42-6. Purdue's last victory came on Nov. 24, 2018.

Last meeting: The teams last met on Nov. 30, 2019, with Indiana winning a hard-fought battle 44-41 in double overtime in West Lafayette.

Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 26-29 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Tom Allen is in his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He is 26-31 as Indiana's head football coach.

Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a cloudy day in West Lafayette, with a temperature of around 44 degrees at kickoff and a 12% chance of rain.

PURDUE RIVALRY RECORDS: The matchup between Purdue and Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket has produced several memorable performances. The Boilermakers host the Hoosiers in front of a sold-out Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. CLICK HERE

The matchup between Purdue and Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket has produced several memorable performances. The Boilermakers host the Hoosiers in front of a sold-out Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. JEFF BROHM, TOM ALLEN SHOW RESPECT: Despite a fierce rivalry matchup between Purdue and Indiana on the horizon, coaches Jeff Brohm and Tom Allen have showed nothing but respect for each other. The last time the two teams played, the Hoosiers claimed the Old Oaken Bucket with a 44-41 win at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Despite a fierce rivalry matchup between Purdue and Indiana on the horizon, coaches Jeff Brohm and Tom Allen have showed nothing but respect for each other. The last time the two teams played, the Hoosiers claimed the Old Oaken Bucket with a 44-41 win at Ross-Ade Stadium. WHAT JEFF BROHM SAID AHEAD OF THE BUCKET GAME: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's everything he had to say, including video. DAVID BELL NAMED BILETNIKOFF FINALIST: Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell is one of three finalists for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award. In 10 games so far this season, he's recorded 87 catches for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns. CLICK HERE

