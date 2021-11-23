Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Named Biletnikoff Award Finalist
    Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell is one of three finalists for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award. In 10 games so far this season, he's recorded 87 catches for 1,207 yards and five touchdowns.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the college football season's most outstanding receiver. 

    Any player, regardless of position, who catches a pass is eligible for the award. He is joined by Pittsburgh sophomore Jordan Addison and Alabama junior Jameson Williams. 

    Bell has appeared in 10 games so far during the 2021 college football season, recording 87 receptions, 1,207 yards and five touchdowns for the Boilermakers. He ranks third in the NCAA with 8.7 receptions per game and fourth with 120.7 receiving yards per game. 

    The star pass-catcher posted 11 catches, 240 yards and touchdown in a 24-7 road victory over then-No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16. Later in the season, he followed with another 11-catch performance while putting up 217 yards and a score in a dominant 40-29 victory against then-No. 3 Michigan State on Nov. 6. 

    Bell is the program's all-time leader in games with 100 receiving yards or more. He has surpassed the century mark in 17 of his 28 career games at Purdue. When he eclipsed 100 yards against Michigan State, he broke the school record with his 15th career 100-yard game. 

    Before the final week of the regular season, Bell is 101 yards away from setting the program record for receiving yards in a single season. John Standeford posted 1,307 yards during Purdue's 2002 season. 

    2021 Biletnikoff Award Finalists

    Jameson Williams: Wide Receiver, Alabama, Junior

    • 11 games
    • 59 receptions 
    • 1,218 yards
    • 13 touchdowns 

    Jordan Addison: Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh, Sophomore

    • 11 games
    • 74 receptions 
    • 1,272 yards 
    • 15 touchdowns 

    David Bell: Wide Receiver, Purdue, Junior 

    • 10 games
    • 87 receptions 
    • 1,207 yards 
    • 5 touchdowns

