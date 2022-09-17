How to Watch Purdue Football's Road Game Against Syracuse on Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Purdue football will be looking for its second straight nonconference win when it goes on the road Saturday for a matchup against Syracuse. It is also the team's first game away from West Lafayette this season.
"They're not going to beat themselves," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We're going to have to play well, we're going to have to be into it, locked in, and understand that through the 60 minutes, there's gonna be some momentum shifts."
This will be the second meeting between the two programs, with the Boilermakers owning the only victory in the series. The matchup is the second of three straight nonconference games for Purdue.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Purdue and Syracuse:
How to watch Purdue at Syracuse
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
- TV: ESPN2
- Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (95.5 FM WAZY)
Series History
- All-Time Series: Purdue leads 1-0
- Last Meeting (2004): Purdue 51, Syracuse 0 in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Streak: The Boilermakers are looking for their second straight victory against the Orange.
Purdue's 2022 Stats (Per Game)
- Points: 43.5
- Points Allowed: 17.5
- Rush Yards: 146.5
- Pass Yards: 327
- Total Offense: 473.5
- Total Defense: 275.5
Syracuse's 2022 Stats (Per Game)
- Points: 39.5
- Points Allowed: 10.5
- Rush Yards: 181.5
- Pass Yards: 275.5
- Total Offense: 457
- Total Defense: 268
Meet the Coaches
Jeff Brohm (Purdue)
- Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 29-30 overall record with the program.
- Brohm has a career head coaching record of 59-40. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).
Dino Babers (Syracuse)
- Dino Babers is in his seventh season coaching the Orange. During his tenure, the team has posted a 31-43 overall record.
- This is Mallory's 11th season as a collegiate head coach, and he's posted an overall record of 68-59. His alma mater is Hawaii (1984).
