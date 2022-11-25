How to Watch Purdue Football's Road Matchup Against Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue football will be on the road for its final regular-season matchup of 2022, kickoff off against in-state rival Indiana with a chance to claim the Old Oaken Bucket for the second consecutive season. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

A victory for the Boilermakers would secure at least a share of the Big Ten West, the first division title in program history. It would give the program back-to-back eight-win seasons for the first time sine 1997-1998.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Purdue and Indiana:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6)

What: Purdue's final game of the regular season.

When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

TV: BTN

TV Announcers: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) and Elise Menaker (sideline)

Stream: Watch fuboTV (start your free trial!)

Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)

Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst) and Kelly Kitchel (sideline)

Point spread: Purdue is a 10.5-point favorite against Indiana, and the over/under is 53.5 points as of Friday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

Last season's records: Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Indiana was 2-10 overall with a 0-9 record in the conference during the 2021 season.

Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series between the two programs, owning a 75-42-6 record against Indiana. The Boilermakers are 3-2 against the Hoosiers under head coach Jeff Brohm.

Weather: According to weather.com, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Bloomington, it's going to be around 57 degrees with a 0% chance of rain and winds from the south at 7 miles per hour.

Last meeting: Purdue 44, Indiana 7

The last time these two teams met was on Nov. 27, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Aidan O'Connell completed 26 of his 31 passes and threw four touchdown passes. The Boilermakers gave up just 204 total yards to the Hoosiers.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 35-33 overall record with the program. Brohm has a career head coaching record of 65-43. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

Indiana: Tom Allen is in his seventh year with the Indiana football program and has a 30-39 record with the Hoosiers. His alma mater is Maranatha Baptist (1992).

Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 28.5

28.5 Points Allowed: 23.7

23.7 Rush Yards: 128.4

128.4 Pass Yards: 279.8

279.8 Total Offense: 408.2

408.2 Total Defense: 340.1

Indiana's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 23.9

23.9 Points Allowed: 34.3

34.3 Rush Yards: 101.4

101.4 Pass Yards: 218.5

218.5 Total Offense: 319.8

319.8 Total Defense: 454.8

Josh Kaltenberger Ready to Take Command at Center for Purdue: Redshirt sophomore center Josh Kaltenberger will start at center for Purdue football in Saturday's matchup against in-state rival Indiana. He is a native of Cranberry Township, Pa., where he attended Seneca Valley High School before joining the Boilermakers in 2020.

Kieren Douglas Playing Through Injury for the Boilermakers: Purdue sixth-year senior linebacker Kieren Douglas matched a season-best with seven tackles in a 17-9 win over Northwestern. The Pickerington, Ohio, native left the field with an injury after a game-changing interception against Illinois the week prior.

Indiana Coach Tom Allen's Thoughts About Purdue Football: Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media Monday ahead of a game against in-state rival Purdue. Here's everything he had to say about the Boilermakers before Saturday's matchup in Bloomington, Ind., for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Devin Mockobee's Status Uncertain for Game Against Indiana: Walk-on running back Devin Mockobee left Purdue's matchup against Northwestern early in the first quarter. He is the leading rusher for the Boilermakers in 2022, and his status is uncertain ahead of the regular-season finale.

