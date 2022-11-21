Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee's Status Uncertain Ahead of Game Against Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee exited last Saturday's game against Northwestern early in the first quarter and was unable to return.

As the team gets ready for a rivalry matchup on the road against Indiana for the 2022 regular-season finale, coach Jeff Brohm is uncertain if Mockobee will be available by the end of the week.

"Devin, unfortunately, got dinged early in the game, and he's going through the protocol you have to go through," Brohm said. "So I don't know what his status will be come game time, but we'll hopefully see later in the week."

Mockobee — a walk-on from Boonville, Ind. — has become a standout in the backfield for the Boilermakers. He leads the team with 150 carries for 750 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

After he left last week's game, Purdue turned to running backs Dylan Downing and Kobe Lewis, as well as wide receiver Tyrone Tracy to fill the void at the position. The offense tallied 140 yards on the ground in a narrow 17-9 victory.

Downing led the way with 17 rushing attempts for 49 yards, and Lewis added 11 carries for 42 yards.

"Both those guys have played a lot of football, Dylan and Kobe," Brohm said. "They play hard, work hard and are different types of runners. So we gotta make sure we call as many plays that we feel comfortable they can have success with. But I think they'll work hard and rise to the occasion and be ready to go for us."

Tracy, a redshirt senior transfer from Iowa, matched his season-high with three carries against Northwestern and recorded 32 yards. So far this season, he's registered 35 total touches for 268 yards from scrimmage.

Purdue is scheduled to take on Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue Hangs on in 17-9 Win Over Northwestern: Aidan O'Connell threw for a season-low 159 yards, but Purdue's defense forced three second-half turnovers in a win over Northwestern. A victory next week against in-state rival Indiana would give the team at least a share of the Big Ten West title. CLICK HERE

Aidan O'Connell threw for a season-low 159 yards, but Purdue's defense forced three second-half turnovers in a win over Northwestern. A victory next week against in-state rival Indiana would give the team at least a share of the Big Ten West title. Boilers Find Balance Despite Losing Hartwig, Mockobee: Purdue starters Gus Hartwig and Devin Mockobee each left the team's matchup against Northwestern due to injury. Despite their absence, the Boilermakers ran for 140 yards in a 17-9 victory. CLICK HERE

Purdue starters Gus Hartwig and Devin Mockobee each left the team's matchup against Northwestern due to injury. Despite their absence, the Boilermakers ran for 140 yards in a 17-9 victory. Purdue, Northwestern Photo Gallery: Purdue football found a narrow victory on Senior Day against Northwestern, finishing its home slate with a 4-2 record inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers can earn at least a share of the Big Ten West title with a victory next week. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.