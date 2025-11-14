How to Watch Purdue vs. Washington with TV Info, Stats, Preview and Prediction
It's been more than two decades since Purdue and Washington last met on a football field, but that will change on Saturday evening. The Boilermakers head into Seattle looking for their first Big Ten win of the season, while the Huskies are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Wisconsin last week.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game between Purdue and Washington.
Purdue (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten) vs. Washington (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. (70,138 capacity)
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- TV Announcers: Dan Hellie (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 139; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Nate Barrett (producer).
- Spread: Washington is a 16.5-point favorite over Purdue, per FanDuel.
- All-time series: Washington leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 7-2-1.
- Last meeting: Purdue defeated Washington 34-24 on Dec. 31, 2002, in the Sun Bowl.
- Weather: Conditions are expected to be wet in Seattle on Saturday. There is a 95% chance of rain, with the highest chances coming between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. The high is projected to be 56 degrees, and the low is predicted to be 51 degrees. Wind will be mild, blowing in at 3 to 11 mph from the south.
Team stats
Offense
Stats (per game)
Purdue
Washington
Scoring
20.9 ppg
32.7 ppg
Rushing yards
137.4 ypg
160.8 ypg
Passing yards
220.1 ypg
257.0 ypg
Total yards
357.5 ypg
417.8 ypg
Turnovers
18
8
3rd down %
38.89%
52.34%
Red zone %
73.53%
91.89%
Defense
Stats
Purdue
Washington
Scoring
27.7 ppg
20.0 ppg
Rushing yards
161.5 ypg
109.0 ypg
Passing yards
241.3 ypg
209.9 ypg
Total yards
402.8 ypg
318.9 ypg
Takeaways
8
10
3rd down %
40.94%
42.02%
Red zone %
76.74%
82.35%
Players to Watch
Purdue Boilermakers
- Ryan Browne, QB — Browne has provided Purdue's offense with arm talent and a mobile threat at the quarterback position. He's battled inconsistency this season, particularly with turnovers, but he's been able to move the offense down the field. Browne has thrown for 1,898 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns for the year.
- Michael Jackson III, WR — Jackson continues to be one of Purdue's most consistent receivers this season, though he still hasn't caught a touchdown pass since the season opener against Ball State. The skilled receiver has 53 receptions for 471 yards, catching at least three passes in nine of the Boilermakers' 10 games.
- Mani Powell, LB — One of the top tacklers in the country, Powell has played all over the field this season for the Boilermakers. He's racked up 94 tackles, which includes 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. He's been one of Purdue's best defensive players this season.
- Charles Nunnally IV, DL — Nunnally has really played well over the last month of the season. He's tallied 5.5 of his 7.5 tackles for loss since the Oct. 4 game against Illinois. He's also Purdue's top pass rusher, totaling five on the season. He's been excellent at causing chaos in the backfield for opponents this year.
Washington Huskies
- Demond Williams Jr., QB — Williams is a true dual-threat quarterback and has emerged as one of the Big Ten's best young quarterbacks. He's thrown for 2,251 yards and 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions this season. When he's not throwing, he can move the ball with his legs, too. Williams has piled up 489 yards on the ground and has accounted for four rushing scores. He has also completed nearly 72% of his passes, making him one of the most efficient passers in the league.
- Denzel Boston, WR — There are several skilled receivers on Washington's roster, and Boston has been the most prolific of the bunch. He has hauled in 52 receptions for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the Huskies in all three categories. He has a pair of 100-yard performances and has at least 50 receiving yards in eight of Washington's nine games.
- Alex McLaughlin, S — McLaughlin has been a tremendous player in the secondary this season. He's responsible for a team-high 68 tackles, but also has four pass break-ups and two interceptions for the Huskies. The safety can fly around the field and keep offenses in check with his awareness and ability to make plays on the football.
- Jacob Lane, DE — Lane leads Washington's defense in both sacks and tackles for loss this year, totaling 3.5 and 7.5 in those categories, respectively. He's also responsible for a pair of pass break-ups, four quarterback hurries, and 31 total stops this season. Lane has been a force on the defensive line for the Huskies.
The Coaches
Barry Odom, Purdue
Odom is in his first year at Purdue after a successful two-year run at UNLV. The Rebels won 20 games in the past two seasons, reaching the Mountain West Championship Game each of the last two years. It was an impressive turnaround for a program that has struggled to find and sustain success over the course of its history.
Now, Odom comes to Purdue hoping to turn things around in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers ended the 2024 campaign with a 1-11 record. Although many would consider this a rebuilding project, Odom has refused to use that terminology with his team.
This year will be Odom's seventh as a college head coach. He was at Missouri from 2016-19, posting a 25-25 record and reaching a bowl game twice in that span. As an assistant coach, Odom has worked at Missouri (2003-15) and Arkansas (2020-22).
- Overall record: 46-41
- Record at Purdue: 2-8
Jedd Fisch, Washington
Fisch is beginning his second season as the head coach at Washington and is in his fifth year overall. He has had a journeyman's career in coaching, making several stops at the college and NFL level in nearly three decades on the sidelines.
In 1999, Fisch got an opportunity at Florida as a graduate assistant. He spent two years at his alma mater and then quickly moved to the NFL. He had stops with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Denver Broncos from 2002-08. He's also had stops at the professional level with the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and New England Patriots.
Fisch spent two seasons as Michigan's quarterbacks and wide receivers coach, as well as the pass game coordinator (2015-16), then took a job at UCLA as the offensive coordinator in 2017. In 2021, Fisch was awarded his first head coaching opportunity at Arizona. He guided the Wildcats from a one-win season in his first year to a 10-3 record in his third season.
In 2024, Fisch was hired to coach Washington, where he guided the Huskies to a 6-6 regular season record and a bowl appearance in his first year with the program.
- Overall record: 29-32
- Record at Washington: 12-10
Preview & Prediction
Washington had been enjoying a tremendous season until last week's loss to Wisconsin in Madison. Still, the Huskies are 6-3 on the season, which includes just one loss in Seattle, a 24-6 defeat at the hands of top-ranked Ohio State.
Things haven't gone quite as well for Purdue, which is knocking on the door of a second straight winless season in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers have come close multiple times this year, but haven't been able to secure a conference win.
Purdue's offense has moved the ball at times this season, but costly turnovers and penalties have prevented the Boilermakers from crossing the goal line. How will they handle a tough Washington defense, one that's only allowing 109 yards per game on the ground?
The Huskies have a dual-threat quarterback in Williams, someone who can keep Purdue's defense off-balanced — although that hasn't been much of a challenge this season. For the Boilers to have a chance in this game, they're going to have to force turnovers and give themselves opportunities to get into the end zone.
Ultimately, Washington is better on both sides of the football and is playing at home, a place it rarely loses. Don't expect this one to get ugly, but the Huskies could be in control for most of the evening.
- Score prediction — Washington 31, Purdue 13
Related stories on Purdue football
ODOM COACHING AGAINST WALTERS: Barry Odom worked with Ryan Walters at two different stops. Now he has his old job. What's that dynamic like heading into Saturday's game between Purdue and Washington? CLICK HERE