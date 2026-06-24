Who Will Represent Purdue at 2026 Big Ten Football Media Days?

The first signature event of the 2026 college football season is only one month away. In late July, teams will descend upon Chicago for Big Ten Media Days, the unofficial start of the year. This week, Purdue announced who will be representing the program in the Windy City.

In addition to head coach Barry Odom, Purdue will send quarterback Ryan Browne, linebacker Charles Correa and wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette for this year's Big Ten Media Days. The event runs from Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30. The Boilermakers will take the podium on Wednesday, July 29.

Big Ten Media Days will air on Big Ten Network.

Ryan Browne, QB

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Browne is entering his second season as Purdue's starting quarterback. He won the job last year and had some highs and lows. As a redshirt sophomore, Browne completed the 2025 campaign, throwing for 2,153 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns and more than 200 yards.

Odom has made it clear that he has a lot of belief in Browne's ability, especially now that he'll be a second-year starter in Josh Henson's offense. Purdue also improved along the offensive line, at wide receiver and in the backfield, which Odom believes will help Browne's improvement in 2026.

Charles Correa, LB

Purdue linebacker Charles Correa (5) sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19). | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even in his first year with the program, Correa was considered one of the defensive leaders on the team. He followed Odom from UNLV to Purdue and immediately carved out a significant role at the linebacker spot. Correa totaled 93 tackles and three sacks in his first season in West Lafayette.

Correa is expected to be one of the defensive leaders again for Purdue, anchoring down the linebacker position. He's a player who flies around the field and can make plays anywhere. The rising junior isn't just a talented player; he's a vocal leader.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette (8) celebrates a catch. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morrissette did not play for the Boilermakers in 2025, missing the year due to injury. There were high hopes that he could be a major contributor in Purdue's offense, but he was never able to get healthy. Odom is hopeful that will change this coming year.

In 2024, Morrissette totaled 11 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He's shown the ability to make a big impact in the passing attack, but his time on the field has been limited throughout his career. If he's able to stay healthy this year, he could be a factor for the Boilers offensively.

Barry Odom, HC

Purdue head coach Barry Odom speaks to the media. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Odom enters his second season as the head coach at Purdue. Things didn't go as planned in his first year, as the Boilermakers posted a 2-10 record and failed to win a Big Ten game. Expectations have changed for 2026, though, and Odom believes his team has the potential to put together a big season.

Perhaps the biggest reason for Odom's optimism is the improvement of the roster through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. He's also expressed excitement over having his entire team on campus since the start of spring football. How much will that help the Boilers for the 2026 season?

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