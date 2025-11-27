How to Watch Purdue vs. No. 2 Indiana with TV Info, Stats, Preview and Prediction
On Friday night, Purdue and No. 2 Indiana will meet under the lights at Ross-Ade Stadium for the latest chapter in the rivalry series. It marks the 100th game played for the Old Oaken Bucket and the 127th matchup between the two programs.
Both teams are coming off bye weeks, giving the Boilers and Hoosiers extra time to prepare for this one. Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's clash.
Purdue (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) vs. #2 Indiana (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game/Old Oaken Bucket game
- When: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (64,441 capacity)
- TV: NBC
- App: Peacock
- TV Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), Zora Stephenson (reporter)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 139; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackman (producer).
- Spread: Indiana is a 28.5-point favorite, per FanDuel.
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Indiana 77-43-6
- Last meeting: Indiana defeated Purdue 66-0 on Nov. 30, 2024
- Weather: Fans attending Friday night's Old Oaken Bucket game will want to bundle up, as a cold forecast is ahead. The high temperature is expected to be 32 degrees, and the low is predicted to be 22 degrees. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, and winds will be between 2 and 13 miles per hour, with gusts up to 23 mph. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be 25 degrees.
Team stats
Offense
Offensive stats
#2 Indiana
Purdue
Scoring
43.3 ppg
20.2 ppg
Rushing yards
218.4 ypg
133.0 ypg
Passing yards
259.6 ypg
215.3 ypg
Total yards
478.0 ypg
348.3 ypg
Turnovers
7
19
3rd down %
57.04%
38.57%
Red zone %
91.23%
75.00%
Defense
Defensive stats
#2 Indiana
Purdue
Scoring
11.6 ppg
29.6 ppg
Rushing yards
82.5 ypg
166.1 ypg
Passing yards
166.5 ypg
246.1 ypg
Total yards
249.0 ypg
412.2 ypg
Takeaways
22
9
Opp. 3rd down %
26.43%
43.07%
Opp. red zone %
82.35%
79.17%
Players to Watch
Purdue Boilermakers
- Ryan Browne, QB — Browne has provided Purdue's offense with arm talent and a mobile threat at the quarterback position. He's battled inconsistency this season, particularly with turnovers, but he's been able to move the offense down the field. Browne has thrown for 1,915 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns for the year.
- Michael Jackson III, WR — Jackson continues to be one of Purdue's most consistent receivers this season, though he still hasn't caught a touchdown pass since the season opener against Ball State. The skilled receiver has 57 receptions for 504 yards, catching at least three passes in 10 of the Boilermakers' 11 games.
- Mani Powell, LB — One of the top tacklers in the country, Powell has played all over the field this season for the Boilermakers. He's racked up 103 tackles, which include 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. He's been one of Purdue's best defensive players this season.
- Charles Nunnally IV, DL — Nunnally has really played well over the last month of the season. He's tallied 7.5 of his 9.5 tackles for loss since the Oct. 4 game against Illinois. He's also Purdue's top pass rusher, totaling five sacks on the season. He's been excellent at causing chaos in the backfield for opponents this year.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Fernando Mendoza, QB — Mendoza has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the country this season, a true Heisman Trophy contender. He's been the engine to Indiana's prolific offense, throwing for 2,641 yards and 30 touchdowns while also rushing for five additional scores. Mendoza's best quality, though, is his ability to protect the football. He's thrown just five interceptions and has a 73% completion rate through 11 games.
- Elijah Sarratt, WR — Sarratt has missed two games this season but is expected to return Friday vs. Purdue. He's incredibly difficult to defend and is capable of making difficult receptions in traffic. He's totaled 609 yards and 10 touchdowns on 45 catches this season. He's just one of many Hoosier receivers who can cause problems for the defense.
- Aiden Fisher, LB — A do-it-all linebacker, Fisher is the heartbeat to Indiana's defense. He's been all over the field this year, racking up 65 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He's also been responsible for five quarterback hurries and two interceptions, including a pick-six. There isn't a play on the field Fisher can't make.
- Stephen Daley, DL — Daley has been a menace up front, racking up an impressive 13.5 tackles for loss through 11 games this year. He's also accounted for 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble. He can cause a lot of problems in the run game for opponents.
The Coaches
Barry Odom, Purdue
Odom is in his first year at Purdue after a successful two-year run at UNLV. The Rebels won 20 games in the past two seasons, reaching the Mountain West Championship Game each of the last two years. It was an impressive turnaround for a program that has struggled to find and sustain success over the course of its history.
Now, Odom comes to Purdue hoping to turn things around in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers ended the 2024 campaign with a 1-11 record. Although many would consider this a rebuilding project, Odom has refused to use that terminology with his team.
This year will be Odom's seventh as a college head coach. He was at Missouri from 2016-19, posting a 25-25 record and reaching a bowl game twice in that span. As an assistant coach, Odom has worked at Missouri (2003-15) and Arkansas (2020-22).
- Overall record: 46-41
- Record at Purdue: 2-8
Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Cignetti is in his second season at Indiana and has already turned the program from a cellar-dweller into a national title contender. He made an immediate impact in Bloomington, finishing the 2024 campaign with an 11-2 record and leading the Hoosiers to their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.
Indiana has only improved in 2025, and is just one win away from a perfect regular season and its first-ever appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game. It's been quite the leap for a program that had the most losses in the history of the sport not that long ago.
Before taking over at Indiana, Cignetti was the head coach at James Madison from 2019 through 2023, where he went 52-9, winning three CAA titles at the FCS level and leading the Dukes to a Sun Belt title in his final season. Prior to that, Cignetti was the head coach at Elon for two seasons (2017-18) and Indiana University-Pennsylvania for six years (2011-16).
Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia and hails from Pittsburgh. Before becoming a head coach, he worked on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama from 2007 through 2010.
- Overall record: 141-37
- Record at Indiana: 22-2
Preview & Prediction
The saying goes that you can "throw out the records" in a rivalry game. Well, that's difficult to do for Friday's clash between No. 2 Indiana and Purdue. The Hoosiers have been dominant for most of the season, while the Boilermakers are still searching for their first Big Ten win since 2023.
Not only does Indiana have one of the country's most explosive offenses, but it has also played an opportunistic brand of defense. The Hoosiers lead the country in turnover margin, sitting at plus-15 for the year. Purdue, on the other hand, is minus-10 in that department, which ranks 128th nationally.
Indiana has an advantage in every area of this game. Plus, the Hoosiers are looking to guarantee their spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. Purdue has been much more competitive for most of the season, but has made critical mistakes at important times.
Can Purdue's secondary slow down Indiana's passing game? Do the Boilers try to utilize trick plays to catch Indiana sleeping? Perhaps Odom's team gives Indiana some problems early, but the Hoosiers have too much talent to overcome.
Score prediction — Indiana 41, Purdue 13
