Talented Purdue DB Reverses Course After Entering Transfer Portal

A key piece of Purdue's secondary has decided to return to the team next season. On Monday, defensive back Smiley Bradford announced he will rejoin the Boilermakers for the 2026 campaign after initially planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Bradford just concluded his sophomore season in West Lafayette and had planned to enter the transfer portal to find a new place to call home next year. However, he announced in a social media post that he will remain at Purdue for the upcoming season.

Bradford played in all 12 games in the secondary for Purdue last season, making one start. He was responsible for 30 tackles, six pass break-ups, and an interception for the Boilermakers.

During his freshman season in 2024, Bradford started in four games and played in five total contests. He tallied 17 tackles during that year.

As Purdue tries to crawl out of the Big Ten cellar, it's important to keep contributing players in West Lafayette. Last year, coach Barry Odom and his staff had to bring in more than 80 new players to fill out the roster, which may have resulted in a lack of team chemistry.

If Purdue can keep a majority of its key players heading into the 2026 season, there will at least be a sense of continuity on the roster, something it didn't really have last year.

Bradford is the third key player to decide to return to Purdue after initially planning to enter the portal. Linebacker Winston Berglund and defensive back D'Mon Marable have also decided to come back next season.

Joiner, Walker hit the portal

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Rico Walker (17) warms up | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The good news of Bradford's return was also met with some bad news. Starting center Bradyn Joiner became the latest member of Purdue's 2025 squad to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Joiner, a 6-foot-2, 310-pound offensive lineman, started all 12 games for the Boilermakers at center last season. He provided great size on the front line and would have helped Purdue's experience on the front line for the 2026 season.

However, 247Sports reported on Monday that Joiner plans to enter the portal. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Additionally, tight end Rico Walker is entering the transfer portal after one season at Purdue. He made his announcement with a social media post on Monday.

Walker was one of Purdue's answers at tight end when George Burhenn went down with injury. He finishhed the year with nine receptions for 100 yards.

