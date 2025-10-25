Is It Time Purdue Experiments With a New Starting Quarterback?
A team that turnovers have plagued all season had avoided disaster for 58:54 of Saturday's Homecoming game against Rutgers. But in the game's final minute, quarterback Ryan Browne made a critical mistake that allowed the Scarlet Knights to escape Ross-Ade with a 27-24 victory, courtesy of a Jai Patel walk-off field goal.
With 1:06 to play in the fourth quarter and the game tied 24-24, Browne attempted a throw that Rutgers' Jordan Walker batted down at the line of scrimmage. The quarterback then caught the deflection, but the ball was poked free, and Jett Elad recovered the loose ball.
It was another crucial mistake by Browne, who has been susceptible to far too many of those moments this season.
In a 33-17 loss to USC on Sept. 13, Browne threw three interceptions, all coming in the red zone. Late in the fourth quarter against Minnesota, with the score tied 20-20, Browne threw a pick-six to Koi Perich, giving the Gophers a 27-20 advantage, which ultimately was the difference in the game.
Saturday, it was more of the same. Browne played a clean game for 59 minutes, but in the most pivotal moment, he made the most dire mistake. It cost Purdue an opportunity to end a 13-game Big Ten losing streak. Now, the Boilermakers are 2-6 with a remaining schedule that includes No. 25 Michigan, No. 1 Ohio State, Washington, and No. 2 Indiana.
Maybe it's time for coach Barry Odom to hand the keys of the offense over to Malachi Singleton, at least for a game. What's the worst that could happen?
Give Singleton one shot
Singleton has delivered when his number has been called this season. In Saturday's game against Illinois, he completed two-of-three passes for 11 yards and two touchdowns. He ran the ball four times for 11 yards, helping the Boilermakers pick up a few first downs on the ground.
Last week, when Singleton took over as the starter when Browne suffered an injury, he completed 11-of-20 passes for 187 yards. In Purdue's loss to Minnesota, he got the Boilermakers on the scoreboard first with a 40-yard touchdown run.
Singleton certainly hasn't been perfect this season, but it's not as if Browne's performance has gotten Purdue into the winner's circle. The Boilermakers sit with a 2-6 record on the season and are likely staring an 0-9 Big Ten record in the face.
Why not change it up and see if you can get a spark from your offense?
Singleton's ability to run the football provides Purdue's offense with a slightly different look. He is capable of throwing all the same passes as Browne does, which means there wouldn't be a major change to the offensive playbook.
Isn't it worth a shot, at least for one game? If it's not working out, the staff can insert Browne back into the starting role. But in these final four games, Purdue needs some sort of jolt. Perhaps that would come with a change under center.
Odom has repeatedly said that Browne is Purdue's starter. He hasn't seemed too interested in budging from that. But at 2-6 and a murderer's row of opponents ahead, what's the worst that could happen?
