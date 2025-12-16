2026 Purdue Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Who is staying and who is going? Those are the two biggest questions for Purdue football after the conclusion of the 2025 season, as focus will soon turn to the NCAA transfer portal. After a 2-10 campaign, which included an 0-9 conference record, there could be some significant changes on the roster.

The NCAA transfer portal window for college football student-athletes will open on Jan. 2, 2026 and close on Jan. 16. Players can still commit to other programs after the Jan. 16 date, but that is the final day to enter their names into the portal.

Because the portal window hasn't officially opened, this isn't a list of players who have entered the transfer portal. Right now, it's a list of players who are "expected" to enter the portal, either making an announcement on social media or other media outlets reporting on an expected departure.

We will continue to update the outgoing and incoming lists throughout the winter and spring.

Last updated on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

Outgoing players (expected)

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Arhmad Branch (6) catches a pass | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arhmad Branch, WR — Branch is a former four-star wide receiver who flashed major potential early in the season. He had 101 yards and a touchdown on three catches in Purdue's season opener against Ball State and had at least 31 receiving yards in each of the first three games. His playing time and production slipped as the season continued, ending the year with 212 yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches.

Jamarrion Harkless, DL — Harkless played in 22 games over the past two seasons at Purdue. He started in all 12 games for the Boilermakers in 2025, totaling 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks. At 6-foot-3 and 345 pounds, Harkless provided Purdue with great size and skill along the defensive line.

Malachi Singleton, QB — In his lone season at Purdue, Singleton was a backup quarterback but was still used in specific offensive packages throughout the year. He completed 38-of-64 passes for 439 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Singleton also had 202 rushing yards and scored one time on the ground.

Winston Berglund, LB — Berglund returned to Purdue after suffering a season-ending injury in 2024. He appeared in 11 games for the Boilermakers as a redshirt sophomore and was responsible for six tackles, including three solo stops. In two seasons, he totaled 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

D'Mon Marable, S — Marable spent two years at West Lafayette, primarily seeing playing time on special teams. He played in 22 career games with the Boilermakers and accounted for two tackles during the 2025 campaign.

Tyrell Green, OL — Green transferred to Purdue from Eastern Kentucky but wasn't on the roster for very long. It was reported by GoldandBlack.com in September that he was no longer with the team. Green was an FCS All-American while at Eastern Kentucky.

Sterling Smith, S — Smith came to Purdue before the 2024 season after spending one year at Holy Cross. He did not play in his first season in West Lafayette but saw action in all 12 games for the Boilermakers during the 2025 campaign. He concluded the year with three total tackles. At Holy Cross in 2023, he racked up 35 tackles and two passes defended.

Jaheim Merriweather, RB — Merriweather spent two years at Purdue but wasn't able to get into the regular rotation in the backfield. In 2024, he totaled 77 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and also caught three passes for 21 yards. During the 2025 season, Merriweather had just four yards on two rushes.

