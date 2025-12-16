Purdue Starting Offensive Lineman the Latest Expected to Hit Transfer Portal

Another Boilermaker is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal when the window opens up on Jan. 2. Per Allen Trieu of 247Sports, starting offensive lineman Hank Purvis plans to explore opportunities elsewhere after one season at Purdue.

Purvis appeared in 11 games during the 2025 campaign, starting in the final seven games for the Boilermakers. He's listed at 6-foot-5 and 360 pounds, leaving a large void along the front line for Purdue to replace.

Purvis is the ninth player expected to enter the transfer portal from Purdue when the window opens. He is just the second offensive lineman, along with Tyrell Green.

The decision to enter the transfer portal may be a result of coach Barry Odom parting ways with offensive line coach Vance Vice shortly after the 2025 regular season concluded. Vice was one of two assistant coaches from last year's staff to be let go, along with running backs coach Lamar Conard.

Purvis followed Odom and Vice from UNLV to Purdue. In his lone season with the Rebels, Purvis appeared in 14 games along the offensive line and on special teams.

Purvis will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Will retention be a problem for Purdue?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

So far, only nine players are expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal from Purdue (as of Dec. 16). But the portal window does not open until Jan. 2, 2026; that number could inflate dramatically over the next few weeks.

There is some growing concern about Purdue's ability to retain its top talent, especially after a 2-10 season. Last year, after the Boilers went 1-11 and parted ways with head coach Ryan Walters, many of the program's top talents were poached away by top-tier schools.

Star safety Dillon Thieneman transferred to Oregon. Talented tight end Max Klare went to Ohio State. Defensive end Will Heldt moved to Clemson. Those are just a few examples that hurt Purdue's roster for the 2025 season.

Obviously, Purdue retaining most of its coaching staff should help keep players within the program, but going 0-9 in Big Ten play could force several guys to reconsider their options when the transfer portal officially opens next month.

It's going to be something worth watching over the next few weeks, as the Boilermakers attempt to climb out of the Big Ten's cellar and re-establish themselves as a competitive program within the conference.

