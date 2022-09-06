Joey Porter Jr. Named Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week After Game Against Purdue

Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named the Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for his performance in the team's 35-31 victory over Purdue football to open the season.

Porter recorded eight tackles and six pass breakups in the win, helping the Nittany Lions stifle the Boilermakers' offense in the fourth quarter and allow sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford to put together an 80-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes.

His eight takedowns were all solo efforts, and Porter recovered the first fumble of his career after Purdue redshirt junior wide receiver TJ Sheffield lost the football in the second quarter. The takeaway led to a 67-yard passing touchdown for Penn State and a 21-10 lead at halftime.

Porter's six pass deflections were a career-high and set a school record for the Nittany Lions. It also tied a Big Ten record for a single game, joining Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis (vs. Michigan State, 2015) and Minnesota’s Michael Carter (vs. Purdue, 2012).

The six breakups are also tied for the most in a single game for an FBS player since Houston’s William Jackson III had seven against Temple in 2015.

Porter was named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Semifinalists for the award will be revealed on Nov. 1 and its three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 22.

The winner of the 28th Bednarik Award will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards.

