Key Comments From Barry Odom After Purdue's Fourth Practice

Fall camp is now in full swing in West Lafayette. On Monday, Purdue completed its fourth practice and head coach Barry Odom was available to speak, providing his thoughts and updates on the team after kicking off camp last week.

The most significant news out of camp on Monday is that two Boilermakers have likely suffered season-ending injuries. Odom told reporters that UCF transfer tight end Kylan Fox and freshman defensive back Raderrion Daniels have both sustained knee injuries that will keep them sidelined in 2026.

Purdue also had a Hall of Fame guest at practice on Monday, welcoming in Boilermaker legend Drew Brees, who had a brief meeting with the team.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Odom's media scrum on Monday.

Drew Brees' message to the team

Purdue Boilermakers assistant coach Drew Brees. | USA TODAY Sports

After spending the weekend in Canton for his Hall of Fame induction, Purdue legend Drew Brees decided to swing by West Lafayette and take in a fall camp practice. But the iconic quarterback wasn't just in town to observe; he also had a message for the team.

"He talked about the brotherhood of the team that he had when he was here, and how he had 30 former teammates [at his induction speech]," Odom said. "He talked about that; he talked about the work, the ownership of what it takes [to win]. It was unscripted, unfiltered, just Drew being Drew. Pretty remarkable stuff."

Messages don't translate to wins, but Brees experienced a lot of success during his time in a Purdue uniform. Having the Hall of Famer at camp might provide the extra motivation for the Boilers heading into the 2026 season.

It couldn't hurt, right?

No separation at QB behind Ryan Browne

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Evans Chuba (1) throws the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Odom has known since winter who his starting quarterback would be in 2026. He's expressed nothing but confidence in Ryan Browne, who started all 12 contests for the Boilermakers last season.

Behind Browne, though, there aren't many answers on the depth chart.

When asked about the No. 2 spot at quarterback on Monday, Odom said, "I don't know." He followed it by saying that Purdue has a lot of work to do to sort that situation out. It indicates that there's a significant drop in talent behind Browne.

The quarterbacks fighting for the spot behind Browne are Bennett Meredith, Evans Chuba, Garyt Odom and Corin Berry.

Potential depth chart timeline

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom gives a thumbs up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time of year, everyone outside of camp is interested in hearing about the depth chart. That won't be released until Purdue is preparing for its opener against Indiana State, but Odom says some decisions will start to unfold in the near future.

Purdue is planning to have a scrimmage on Saturday. After that, Odom said there will start to be some separation at different positions.

Once again, Odom reiterated the importance of getting quality reps during practice and not focusing on depth chart positions. He also said that things can change throughout fall camp.

Freshmen offensive linemen stepping up

New Palestine’s Brock Brownfield poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A few freshmen offensive linemen stood out during spring practice, and that has translated to fall camp. Rico Schrieber and Brock Brownfield have worked hard to put themselves in a position to earn significant time on the field this fall.

Odom has been pleased with the progress those two freshmen have made in their eight months at Purdue.

"They're getting a lot of reps ... those are the types of guys that will win in this league," Odom said. "Through five days, they're right on track to where we thought they would be. It also helps that they both went through spring practice, so we don't really look at them as freshmen anymore."

Purdue's offensive line is going to dictate much of what the team can accomplish in 2026. The Boilers seem to be building depth in the trenches, and the additions of Schrieber and Brownfield have been beneficial so far.

New defensive backs are "in control"

Michigan State's Jaden Mangham intercepts a Nebraska pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another major area of concern last season was in Purdue's secondary. The Boilermakers gave up far too many explosive plays through the air. The Boilermakers added several pieces from the transfer portal, including Mister Clark, Jaden Mangham, Don Saunders, John Slaughter, Ta'Vari Hampton and Dax Noles.

This group isn't perfect, but there have been several things Odom has liked about this group.

"Most of those guys have played real meaningful snaps. You see some of that experience showing up. They understand how important it is to be on the same page," he said. "There are a lot of times they just seem in control. ... We've given up some plays, but we've made some plays, too. I think there's more length, and they've played like they've been there before."

In other words, this is one area where Purdue feels like it's in much better shape than one season ago. The secondary has more depth, more experience and more skill than it had in 2025.

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