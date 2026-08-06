Key Quotes From Barry Odom Following Purdue's First Day of Fall Camp

Fall camp is officially underway in West Lafayette. On Thursday, Purdue stepped on the field for the first time as it prepares for the 2026 season and the second year under head coach Barry Odom.

After the first day of fall camp, Odom met with reporters to talk about his expectations during this month-long practice period and the upcoming season. He also spoke about the difference from last season, the most important things to establish in camp and plenty more.

Here's a rundown of the key quotes from Odom following Day 1 of fall camp in West Lafayette.

Getting quality reps is the most important thing right now

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette (8) catches a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone on the outside of the program wants to know who the starters will be for the upcoming season. Which players are standing out most in fall camp? Is there a clear separation at wide receiver or running back? Those questions will be answered in time, but that's not Odom's primary concern right now.

As Purdue prepares for the 2026 season, Odom is most concerned with getting as many high-quality reps as possible over the next month. That was a priority last fall, as well.

"We've got really good competition," Odom said. "Right now, it's about reps. How many reps can we get as a program, how many guys can we get game-ready to play winning football? We're not really concerned about a depth chart for the next few days. What I want to see is great competition."

Purdue wants to have as many players prepared to play in Week 1 as possible. The depth chart will work itself out near the end of camp.

The difference having a full roster since spring ball

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Odom has spoken frequently on the importance of having a complete roster for an entire offseason. Last year, the Boilermakers were forced to use the spring and summer months to add players after a string of players hit the transfer portal.

With no spring portal window, Purdue was able to develop team chemistry and cohesiveness for eight months. He feels like they're in a "significantly better" place this year compared to last fall.

"From the last eight months, the staff, the organization, all of the people who are part of the program, we're a completely different team, which is exciting," he said. "

Establishing the run remains a focal point for the offense

Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris (22) runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There hasn't been an offensive mindset change heading into 2026. Purdue is still going to work hard to improve the offensive line and develop the running back room.

Last season, Purdue averaged 126.4 yards per game on the ground, but Odom wants to see that number pushed higher. He also wants more consistency on the ground.

"Playing this offensive line, all five guys together and how important that is. Not only the O-line, but the tight ends. And then the runners, making tough runs and making a guy miss," Odom said. "If you can run the ball, that opens up everything in your playbook. So, we need to get that established. It has to be something not just that we do Week 1, but we can carry it with us home, away, neutral site, whatever. We need to know we can run the ball."

Purdue has much more depth and experience on the offensive line and has several quality running backs, including Fame Ijeboi, Travis Terrell Jr., Jerrick Gibson and Antonio Harris. The Boilermakers should be much better on the ground than they were in 2025.

How important are the edge rushers?

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end CJ Madden (8) jogs up and down the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Odom has seen improvement on the edge during the offseason, which is a positive for Purdue's defense. While the secondary struggled last season, some of Purdue's issues with pass defense stemmed from a lack of pressure.

The Boilermakers aren't super deep at the edge, but Odom feels good about what Purdue does have at the position. He also thinks edge rusher can be a huge difference-maker for the defense this fall.

"I think Tre Smith, CJ Madden, the work they've put in and they've got some game experience," he said. "I thought in spring, as they developed, they're so much better now than at any point last year, which is a positive. Elo Modozie has played real college snaps. Jeremy Lewis had a great junior college career. Keyshawn Burgos has played.

"You're better defensively when you can affect the quarterback. I do think we're going to be able to get some pressure and affect the quarterback's throws. It may not be sacks, but if we can affect throws, get hits on the quarterback, disrupt the timing, that helps the pass defense and makes everything so much better."

Purdue wants to be the hardest-playing team in college football

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom talks with a linesman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is something every coach says, but for a program that hasn't won a Big Ten game in two seasons, the foundation has to begin somewhere. Selling fans on a team that plays hard from the opening kickoff until the final whistle is something Odom wants the Purdue fanbase to be proud of in 2026.

"It's our goal, and I'm not afraid to say it out loud: I want to be the hardest-playing team in college football," Odom said. "The only person who decides that is who's looking back at you in the mirror. It's up to us."

Purdue's work ethic has been a talking point since the end of last season. This isn't just Odom saying it, linebacker Charles Correa has issued similar sentiments. It's a pitch that has been received well by the players, and that's a good starting point in West Lafayette.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!