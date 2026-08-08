'One of the Best Decisions I've Ever Made': Hall of Famer Drew Brees Reflects on Purdue

When Drew Brees was coming out of high school, he didn't have many offers to play major college football. The Texas native had two options: Purdue or Kentucky. He decided to play for Joe Tiller in West Lafayette, and the rest is history.

Brees had a decorated career at Purdue, breaking several Big Ten passing records, winning the conference's Offensive Player of the Year award in 1998 and 2000 and being named the Big Ten MVP in 2000. All that success translated to the NFL, where he enjoyed a 20-year career with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

This weekend, Brees is getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of the most prolific passers in the history of the NFL and helped bring the Lombardi Trophy to New Orleans. But before his incredibly professional career began, the kid from Texas made his name at Purdue.

"I chose Purdue because of its academic reputation, playing in the Big Ten," Brees said during his Hall of Fame press conference. "Very quickly, you realize all the incredible things about Purdue. I learned about the Cradle of Quarterbacks. That's something that still people probably don't realize about the university. ... If you want to be a quarterback or an astronaut, go to Purdue."

Alongside Tiller, Brees helped revolutionize football in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers implemented a "basketball on grass" style of offense, throwing the ball all over the field. In 2000, Brees led Purdue to a Big Ten title and a trip to the Rose Bowl.

Brees ended his career at Purdue throwing for 10,909 yards and accounting for 95 total touchdowns.

Brees didn't speak much on his playing career

2026 Professional Football Hall of Fame enshrinee former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were several great moments and big wins that Brees was part of during his time in West Lafayette. However, that wasn't the focal point of his conversation when talking about Purdue.

Instead he spoke about the prestige of the school, the people he met while on campus and the pride he takes in attending the university.

"It was one of the best decisions I've ever made was coming up to West Lafayette, Indiana," Brees said. "Not only did I get an incredible education, some of my best friends in the world are my college roommates, guys I played with. I met my wife, Brittany.

"Just the Purdue family; everywhere I go, I meet Purdue people. Not only do I meet them, they are so proud to be Purdue alumni ... it makes me really proud to have had the opportunity to go there."

Brees and four other members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 induction class will be recognized during the induction ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!