Kickoff Time Announced for Old Oaken Bucket Game Between Purdue and Indiana
The kickoff time and television information has been announced for Saturday's rivalry game between Purdue and Indiana. The two teams will battle for the Old Oaken Bucket under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington next weekend.
Late Saturday night, the Big Ten announced that next Saturday's kickoff between Purdue and Indiana will be at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on Fox Sports 1.
Saturday's game marks the regular season finale for both teams. The Boilermakers enter the game with a 1-10 record, having lost 10 straight games after a 49-0 win over Indiana State in the season opener.
Indiana is having the best season in program history and currently sits at 10-1 on the year. The Hoosiers are coming off their first loss of the year, falling 38-15 to Ohio State.
Purdue has dominated the all-time series against Indiana, leading 77-42-6. The Boilers have also won each of the last three meetings in the rivalry series and four of the last five.
Indiana's last win against Purdue came during the 2019 season in West Lafayette. The Hoosiers last defeated the Boilermakers in Bloomington in 2016.
Related stories on Purdue football
WALTERS EMOTIONAL IN POSTGAME: Purdue coach Ryan Walters had a difficult time keeping his emotions in check following Friday night's 24-17 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ATTENDANCE AT 20-YEAR HIGH: Despite Purdue's struggles on the field this season, fans still flocked to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturdays to watch Boilermaker football, having the program's best average attendance in almost 20 years. CLICK HERE