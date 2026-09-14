Kickoff Time, TV Information Revealed for Purdue vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

The rivalry game between Purdue and No. 3 Notre Dame have a mid-afternoon kickoff time on Saturday, Sept. 26. A start time and television information were released on Monday, with the two teams meeting at Ross-Ade Stadium in less than two weeks.

Purdue welcomes Notre Dame back to West Lafayette on Sept. 26, and the kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game will air on Peacock. It will be the third straight year in which the Boilermakers and Fighting Irish have played, and the fourth meeting of a six-game series.

The series began in 2021, a 27-13 victory for the Fighting Irish in South Bend. The final head-to-head of this agreement will be played on Sept. 23, 2028 in West Lafayette.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Purdue 61-26-2. The Fighting Irish have also won the last 10 matchups, including a 56-30 victory over the Boilermakers last season at Notre Dame Stadium.

How will Purdue handle the turnaround?

Purdue head coach Barry Odom (center) walks down Joe Tiller Drive. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue is already going to face an uphill battle against a talented Notre Dame team, one that is expected to earn a College Football Playoff spot and compete for a national championship.

However, the Boilermakers will also be short on time heading into this contest. Purdue travels to Los Angeles this weekend for its Big Ten opener against UCLA. Kickoff for that game is set for 11 p.m. ET. It's going to be a long weekend for Barry Odom and his team.

It's not a noon kickoff against Notre Dame, but even the 2 p.m. ET start time feels like a short turnaround for a team coming back from a West Coast trip. The Irish have a home game against Michigan State on Saturday, with a scheduled kickoff time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue does get the benefit of playing at home, but Notre Dame isn't exaclty making a pilgrimmage to West Lafayette. The two schools are located just 111 miles apart, a two-hour drive for the Fighting Irish to Ross-Ade Stadium.

While Purdue scheduled Notre Dame as part of its non-conference slate, it certainly didn't get any assistance from the Big Ten during this two week stretch. It's going to be a tough situation for the Boilermakers, made even more challenging by tough kickoff times in back-to-back weeks.

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