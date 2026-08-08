Five Most Important Games on Purdue Football's 2026 Schedule

The combination of an improved schedule and a lighter Big Ten schedule is a reason for optimism as Purdue prepares for the 2026 college football season. Even though the Boilermakers won just two games last fall, there's potential to improve that total in the second year of the Barry Odom era.

Purdue's schedule isn't easy, playing five opponents ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll. However, this year's slate is significantly more manageable than it has been in the past.

For Purdue to define the 2026 season as a success, it needs to at least be in the conversation for a postseason bid. Even hitting five wins would be a big step in the right direction, though that would mean coming up a victory short of a bowl game.

To get to that point, Purdue must play well in a few key games this season. We already assume that the Boilers will take care of business against Indiana State in the opener, but what are the other important matchups on the calendar?

vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Sept. 12)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second week of the season will be the first test for Purdue this season. The Demon Deacons won nine games last year and have an up-and-coming coach in Jake Dickert. But this is also a Wake Forest team that returns just two offensive starters from last season. Transfer quarterback Gio Lopez should provide this squad with a nice punch offensively, but several guys have something to prove.

Wake Forest's defense is going to present some problems, returning eight starters from a unit that allowed just 22.1 points per game and ranked fourth in the ACC in total yardage allowed. The Deacons also piled up 95 tackles for loss last season. It's going to be a major challenge for Purdue's offensive line.

at UCLA Bruins (Sept. 19)

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is going to be a tougher test than many think for Odom and the Boilermakers. Bob Chesney was hired to turn the program around and UCLA assembled a top-25 transfer portal class. Plus, the Boilermakers won't kick off until 11 p.m. local time, giving the Bruins a bit of that "body clock" advantage.

Playing UCLA early in the season is probably the biggest benefit for the Boilers. The Bruins will still be learning to play together and Purdue might be able to sneak into the Rose Bowl and grab a much-needed Big Ten victory. It would be the program's first since 2023. Returning quarterback Nico Iamaleava is going to pose some problems for the Boilermaker defense because of his versatility.

vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Oct. 10)

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue should have defeated Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium last season, but a late pick-six proved costly. The Boilers get the Gophers at home this fall and match up well with P.J. Fleck's squad.

Minnesota brings back 11 total starters from last year's team, which includes starting quarterback Drake Lindsey, leading rusher Darius Taylor and third-leading receiver Jalen Smith. Star defensive end Anthony Smith, who racked up 12.5 sacks last fall, is also leading the defense. The Gophers have several talented players back, but this was a team Purdue should have beaten in 2025.

This early October matchup against Minnesota is an intriguing one because the Gophers may be the toughest of the five teams on this list.

vs. Maryland Terrapins (Nov. 7)

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The past two seasons have not been kind to Mike Locksley. Maryland has won just two Big Ten games and has gone 4-8 in each of the past two years. The good news in College Park? The Terrapins return the second-most starters of any team in college football, with 14 players back from last year's team.

Maryland had a surprisingly opportunistic defense last season, finishing the year with 21 takeaways. That was tied for second-most in the Big Ten during the 2025 campaign. The Terps have had big-play capabilities under Locksley, as well. Purdue has given up too many of those explosive plays in the past, so it must prevent those from unfolding. Even with the returning production and a solid defense, this should be the easiest Big Ten game the Boilers play.

vs. Wisconsin Badgers (Nov. 21)

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin has gotten worse each season under Luke Fickell. The Badgers went 7-6 in 2023, dropped to 5-7 in 2024 and finished 4-8 last year. Some of those struggles can be attributed to the injury bug, but Wisconsin has also had very little consistency since Fickell arrived in Madison.

Purdue hasn't defeated Wisconsin since 2003, losing 18 consecutive games to the Badgers. Not only will this year's game be played in West Lafayette, but Wisconsin brings back just four starters from last year's team. The Badgers have just one returning starter on defense. They brought in a 33-man transfer portal class that ranks 38th nationally. This might be the best opportunity Purdue has had to take down the Badgers in quite some time.

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