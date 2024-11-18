Boilermakers Country

Kickoff Times, TV Designations Announced for Week 14 Big Ten Games (Rivalry Week)

Kickoff times and TV information has been released for Big Ten games in the final week of the season. It should be an incredibly entertaining conclusion to the year.

Dustin Schutte

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Drake Nugent (60) prepares to snap the ball
Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Drake Nugent (60) prepares to snap the ball / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The end of the regular season has nearly arrived. Kickoff times and television information has been released for Week 14 games in the Big Ten, or at least most of them. A handful have yet to be decided, but a majority of the schedule has been set.

It'll be the final week of the regular season, with plenty of rivalry action on the docket. The Big Ten weekend starts with Minnesota vs. Wisconsin and Nebraska vs. Iowa on Friday night. Then, we get Michigan-Ohio State, Illinois-Northwestern, Purdue-Indiana, Notre Dame-USC and other intriguing matchups on Saturday.

It should make for a fun final weekend of the season. Below is the complete schedule for Week 14 in the Big Ten.

Week 14 Big Ten schedule

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 29
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
  • TV information: CBS

Nebraska vs. Iowa

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 29
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV information: NBC

Michigan vs. Ohio State

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV information: FOX

Illinois vs. Northwestern

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Maryland vs. Penn State

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Rutgers vs. Michigan State

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
  • TV information: To be determined

Fresno State vs. UCLA

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Indiana

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
  • TV information: To be determined

Washington vs. Oregon

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
  • TV information: To be determined

Notre Dame vs. USC

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
  • TV information: To be determined

Related Big Ten stories

BIG TEN FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: Oregon has (essentially) locked up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. A big game between Indiana and Ohio State awaits, Rutgers is bowl eligible and Nebraska's slide continues. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Football