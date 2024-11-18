Kickoff Times, TV Designations Announced for Week 14 Big Ten Games (Rivalry Week)
The end of the regular season has nearly arrived. Kickoff times and television information has been released for Week 14 games in the Big Ten, or at least most of them. A handful have yet to be decided, but a majority of the schedule has been set.
It'll be the final week of the regular season, with plenty of rivalry action on the docket. The Big Ten weekend starts with Minnesota vs. Wisconsin and Nebraska vs. Iowa on Friday night. Then, we get Michigan-Ohio State, Illinois-Northwestern, Purdue-Indiana, Notre Dame-USC and other intriguing matchups on Saturday.
It should make for a fun final weekend of the season. Below is the complete schedule for Week 14 in the Big Ten.
Week 14 Big Ten schedule
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Friday, Nov. 29
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV information: CBS
Nebraska vs. Iowa
- Date: Friday, Nov. 29
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV information: NBC
Michigan vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: FOX
Illinois vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Maryland vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Rutgers vs. Michigan State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV information: To be determined
Fresno State vs. UCLA
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Purdue vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: To be determined
Washington vs. Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: To be determined
Notre Dame vs. USC
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV information: To be determined
