LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Matchup With Indiana in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue football is playing for the Old Oaken Bucket and a Big Ten West title on Saturday against in-state rival Indiana. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on the game in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's a huge game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:

3:46 p.m. ET — Indiana strikes on a 71-yard touchdown run by Jaylin Lucas, and Purdue finds itself trailing 7-3 with 11:02 still to play in the first quarter. The Hoosiers went 74 yards in just two plays on their opening drive.

3:40 p.m. ET — The drive stalls at the Indiana 12-yard line, and Mitchell Fineran steps onto the field to kick a 29-yard field goal. Purdue leads 3-0 with 11:49 left to play in the first quarter.

3:38 p.m. ET — Purdue into the red zone on its opening drive. Indiana has struggled to slow down this offense, whether it be through the air or on the ground. Devin Mockobee making his way back to the field changes the dynamic for the Boilermakers offensively.

3:36 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell completes to Andrew Sowinski on Purdue's first play from scrimmage, picking up 21 yards through the air. On the very next play, Devin Mockobee takes a handoff for 10 yards.

Kickoff — Indiana wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. Purdue will receive the ball to start the game, putting Aidan O'Connell and the offense on the field with a chance to start things off quickly.

