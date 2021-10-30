LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Nebraska Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Purdue Boilermakers hit the road after a loss to Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium last week, and they'll face the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who have had their share of struggles this season as well.

Purdue enters the game at 4-3 on the year, and is an underdog against Nebraska. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and the latest point spread. CLICK HERE

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

It's a great opportunity for the Boilermakers get back on the right track. Follow along below:

4:47 p.m. ET — Purdue's offense finds the end zone thanks to a one-yard plunge from Zander Horvath. the rushing attack has had decent success this afternoon, as the team already sits at 61 yards on the ground near the end of the first half.

The Boilermakers equalize the scoreboard at 14-14 with 3:48 left to play in the second quarter.

4:30 p.m. ET — Aside from a single mistake by Martinez, Nebraska has had no trouble moving the football this afternoon. They respond by getting back into the endzone by way of a four-yard run to regain a lead with 10:45 left to play in the second quarter.

4:21 p.m. ET — Jalen Graham covers the flat and steps in front of a pass from Adrian Martinez, leading to a 45-yard pick-six. It's the second straight week with a defensive touchdown for Purdue, and the team ties the game at 7-7 with 12:37 left to play in the second quarter.

4:10 p.m. ET — After a 15-play drive for the Boilermakers, transfer kicker Mitchell Fineran misses on a 36-yard attempt. Purdue comes up empty on a promising drive and still strails by a touchdown in the second quarter.

4:05 p.m. ET, END Q1 — A quick first quarter between Purdue and Nebraska. The Boilermakers are doing a much better job getting David Bell the football. After recording just 33 yards against Wisconsin, he has 35 already against the Cornhuskers.

Purdue has third-and-12 from the Nebraska 19-yard line when the second quarter starts.

3:53 p.m. ET — Nebraska strikes first on a 16-yard touchdown catch and run from wide receiver Omar Manning. Quarterback Adrian Martinez completed a huge, 30-yard pass on the drive to help the Cornhuskers take a 7-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first quarter.

3:37 p.m. ET — Purdue's running backs have been banged up all season. On the second play from scrimmage, wide receiver Jackson Anthrop took a handoff for eight yards. A few plays later, starting running back Zander Horvath, who was a game-time decision, entered the game and garnered his first rushing attempt since Sept. 11 against UConn.

His presence will be a huge boost for the Boilermakers in the backfield.

3:33 p.m. ET — Nebraska wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Purdue will receive the football to start the game.

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!