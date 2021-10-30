Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue's Game With Nebraska on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

    Purdue football is on the road Saturday and will face off with Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Here's how to watch, with gametimes, TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.
    LINCOLN, Neb. — Purdue football is looking to bounce back after being handed a brutal defeat by Wisconsin and goes on the road to Memorial Stadium to play Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are 3-5 on the season and 1-4 in the Big Ten.

    The 4-3 Boilermakers will be without starting running back Zander Horvath once again, and may shuffle players along the offensive line due to other injuries. As of Saturday morning, the Cornhuskers are a 7.5-point favorite, according to SIsportsbook.com website.

    Here's how to watch Purdue's game with Nebraska, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and key info on the coaches and the game.

    How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

    • Who: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers
    • When: 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
    • TV: ESPN2
    • Stream: Watch FuboTV
    • Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis).
    • Point spread: Nebraska is a 7.5-point favorite over Purdue, according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 53.5 points. 
    • This year's records: Purdue is 4-3 overall, 2-2 in the Big Ten; Nebraska 3-5, 1-4 in the Big Ten
    • Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Nebraska 3-5
    • Series history: Nebraska leads the all-time series 5-4. Purdue's last victory came on Nov. 2, 2019.
    • Last meeting: The teams last met on Dec. 5, 2020, with Nebraska coming away with a 37-27 victory in Madison.
    • Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 23-28 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Nebraska's Scott Frost is in his fourth season in Lincoln. He has a 15-25 record there. He served as the head coach of UCF between 2016 and 2017.
    • Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a beautiful day in Lincoln, with clear skies and a temperature of around 66 degrees at kickoff with no chance of rain.
