How to Watch Purdue's Game With Nebraska on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

LINCOLN, Neb. — Purdue football is looking to bounce back after being handed a brutal defeat by Wisconsin and goes on the road to Memorial Stadium to play Nebraska on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are 3-5 on the season and 1-4 in the Big Ten.

The 4-3 Boilermakers will be without starting running back Zander Horvath once again, and may shuffle players along the offensive line due to other injuries. As of Saturday morning, the Cornhuskers are a 7.5-point favorite, according to SIsportsbook.com website.

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Who: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch FuboTV

Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis).

Point spread: Nebraska is a 7.5-point favorite over Purdue, according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 53.5 points.

This year's records: Purdue is 4-3 overall, 2-2 in the Big Ten; Nebraska 3-5, 1-4 in the Big Ten

Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Nebraska 3-5

Series history: Nebraska leads the all-time series 5-4. Purdue's last victory came on Nov. 2, 2019.

Last meeting: The teams last met on Dec. 5, 2020, with Nebraska coming away with a 37-27 victory in Madison.

Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 23-28 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Nebraska's Scott Frost is in his fourth season in Lincoln. He has a 15-25 record there. He served as the head coach of UCF between 2016 and 2017.

Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a beautiful day in Lincoln, with clear skies and a temperature of around 66 degrees at kickoff with no chance of rain.

