LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-UConn Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

The Purdue Boilermakers hit the road for the first time this season Saturday against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. You can find all the latest updates in real time in our live blog.

Purdue earned a 30-21 victory in its season opener over Oregon State, while UConn lost its first two games of the year. The Huskies are now led by interim head coach Lou Spanos — the team's defensive coordinator — after Randy Edsall stepped down.

3:45 p.m. ET — Purdue scores a touchdown on its second consecutive drive. This time, David Bell makes his way into the end zone for the first time this season. What started as just a simple screen pass turned into a 30-yard score.

Bell has two catches for 38 yards and added a 26-yard run on the first scoring drive. Jack Plummer has completed seven of his nine passes so far for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdue leads UConn 14-0 with 13:21 remaining in the second quarter.

3:38 p.m. ET, END Q1 — The Boilermakers have possession of the football and will start the second quarter with first-and-10 from its 28-yard line. UConn has put up 76 yards on offense, same as Purdue.

MY THOUGHTS: No three-and-outs yet for the Boilermaker defense, something that needs to be changed. UConn is hungry to earn a win and was doing a solid job of moving the ball in the first 15 minutes.

3:26 p.m. ET — After a three-and-out on the first drive, Purdue goes 56 yards in five plays, capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jack Plummer to tight end Payne Durham.

At the start of the drive, starting running back Zander Horvath was helped off the field with a noticeable limp before heading to the locker room. No word on an injury as of yet.

For now, Purdue leads UConn 7-0 with 5:06 left in the first quarter.

3:18 p.m. ET — Purdue's first offensive drive was halted for a three-and-out, giving up two sacks in those plays. UConn has done a decent job moving the ball on offense, but on fourth down, quarterback Steven Krajewski fumbles the football.

The Huskies would recover, but the play resulted in a turnover on downs. Jack Plummer and the Boilermakers get another shot with the ball in their hands in a scoreless game.

3 p.m. ET — UConn will receive the opening kickoff to start the game.

