How to Watch Purdue Football's Week 2 Matchup With UConn on Saturday

Purdue football looks to win its second game of the season in a road matchup against UConn. Here's how to watch, details on the game and the latest on the point spread.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football, after a 30-21 victory over Oregon State, hits the road for the first time this season against UConn at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.

This is the first-ever matchup between the two programs, and the Huskies are currently led by defensive coordinator and interim head coach Lou Spanos. Former coach Randy Edsall originally planned to retire at the end of the season but agreed to step down ahead of the matchup.

UConn is 0-2 on the season and didn't play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm enters his fifth season at the helm for the Boilermakers and will look to get them another victory to start the season after finishing with a 2-4 record a year ago. Purdue started the 2020 season with two victories, only to drop its final four.

Both programs will take the field at 3 p.m. ET. As of Saturday morning, Purdue is predicted to have a massive edge and is a 34.5-point favorite, according to sports gambling website FanDuel.com. The over/under is 57.5 points.

Here's everything you know about how to watch, alongside some key details on the game:

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at UConn Huskies

Who: Purdue Boilermakers at UConn Huskies

TV Announcers: Ed Cohen (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Tina Cervasio (sideline)

Ed Cohen (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Tina Cervasio (sideline) Radio: 97.9 ESPN Hartford, WINE 940 AM, WGCH 1490 AM, WICC 600 AM, WAVZ 1300 AM, WATR 1320 AM WILI 1400 AM and 95.3 FM



97.9 ESPN Hartford, WINE 940 AM, WGCH 1490 AM, WICC 600 AM, WAVZ 1300 AM, WATR 1320 AM WILI 1400 AM and 95.3 FM Point spread: Purdue is a 34.5-point favorite on the road, according to sports gambling website FanDuel.com . The over/under is 57.5 points.

Purdue is a 34.5-point favorite on the road, according to sports gambling website . The over/under is 57.5 points. Last season: Purdue 2-4; UConn did not play.

Purdue 2-4; UConn did not play. Series history: This is the first meeting between Purdue and UConn in a college football game.

This is the first meeting between Purdue and UConn in a college football game. Coaches: Jeff Brohm is entering his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 20-25 overall record with the program after previously spending three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Lou Spanos is the interim head coach for UConn after Randy Edsall stepped down from the position. This is Spanos' first game at the helm of a college program.

Jeff Brohm is entering his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 20-25 overall record with the program after previously spending three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Lou Spanos is the interim head coach for UConn after Randy Edsall stepped down from the position. This is Spanos' first game at the helm of a college program. Weather: According to weather.com, it will be partly cloudy and there will be 0% chance of rain with a temperature of 76 degrees at kickoff.

