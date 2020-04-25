LIVE BLOG: Tracking Purdue Players During Rounds 2-3 in NFL Draft on Friday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's a lot going on in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft on Friday night, so we'll keep you updated on the last and we will continue to update this blog throughout the night.

So stay tuned!! Here we go as we watch to see what happens with Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins and linebacker Markus Bailey, who both could get drafted at some point tonight.

LIVE BLOG: Constant updates

9:30 p.m. (ET) — The second round is complete. Just one tight end and two linebackers taken in the 32 picks. So it's on to the third round. That last pick was Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois. He's a Fishers, Ind., native. Lots of bigger schools missed out on him.

What to remember about Brycen Hopkins

Hopkins has made a name for himself slowly but surely during his time at Purdue. He went from 10 catches as a freshman to 25 as a sophomore to 34 as a junior.

A full-time starter for the first time as a senior, Hopkins earned some All-American honors and was voted the Big Ten’s Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. He recorded 61 receptions for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. His reception and yardage totals were the most by a Boilermakers tight end since Dustin Keller had 68 receptions for 881 yards in 2007.

What to remember about Markus Bailey

Bailey was ready for a huge year for the Boilermakers but all those dreams ended early with a torn ACL. He's worked hard to be as close to 100 percent as possible prior to the draft.

“My training and, more importantly, my rehab have both gone extremely well throughout this pre-draft process," Bailey told Sports Illustrated Purdue in a statement. "Starting with my athletic trainers at Purdue, everyone who has worked with me during my recovery has contributed to getting me ready to play football again, especially the physical therapists at the Fischer Institute."

