BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Tracking Purdue Players During Rounds 2-3 in NFL Draft on Friday

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's a lot going on in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft on Friday night, so we'll keep you updated on the last and we will continue to update this blog throughout the night.

So stay tuned!! Here we go as we watch to see what happens with Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins and linebacker Markus Bailey, who both could get drafted at some point tonight.

LIVE BLOG: Constant updates

  • 9:30 p.m. (ET) —  The second round is complete. Just one tight end and two linebackers taken in the 32 picks. So it's on to the third round. That last pick was Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois. He's a Fishers, Ind., native. Lots of bigger schools missed out on him. 
  • 9 p.m. (ET) — Joined Bob Lovell on the radio for a few segments in Indianapolis, but I didn't miss anything.
  • 8:30 p.m. (ET) —  Still not a single linebacker drafted through the first 21 picks on round 2. Wonder when that run will start. I'm sure Markus Bailey is wondering, too. There were four linebackers taken in the first round.
  • 8 p.m. (ET) — Purdue had an NFL draft pick for 21 years in a row until last year. The new streak will start against this season, the question is just when. There's been very little activity with tight ends and linebackers so far, so we'll see if it happens Friday night or if we have to wait for rounds 3-7 on Saturday. 
  • 7:30 p.m (ET) —There were no tight ends drafted at all in the first round, so that might be pushing everyone down a bit, though a run might start at some point. The Chicago Bears just took the first one with the selection of Cole Kmet of Notre Dame. The 6-foot-6, 262-pound tight end broke out as a junior, hauling in 43 passes for 515 yards  and six touchdowns. Kmet's father Frank played football at Purdue and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills
  • 7 p.m. (ET)   We got through Round 1 on Thursday night and now the virtual draft continues with rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night. There are seven minutes between picks in the second round, and five minutes in the third round.

What to remember about Brycen Hopkins

Hopkins has made a name for himself slowly but surely during his time at Purdue.  He went from 10 catches as a freshman to 25 as a sophomore to 34 as a junior. 

A full-time starter for the first time as a senior, Hopkins earned some All-American honors and was voted the Big Ten’s Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. He recorded 61 receptions for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. His reception and yardage totals were the most by a Boilermakers tight end since Dustin Keller had 68 receptions for 881 yards in 2007.

What to remember about Markus Bailey

Bailey was ready for a huge year for the Boilermakers but all those dreams ended early with a torn ACL. He's worked hard to be as close to 100 percent as possible prior to the draft. 

“My training and, more importantly, my rehab have both gone extremely well throughout this pre-draft process," Bailey told Sports Illustrated Purdue in a statement. "Starting with my athletic trainers at Purdue, everyone who has worked with me during my recovery has contributed to getting me ready to play football again, especially the physical therapists at the Fischer Institute."

Related Stories on Purdue Football

  • FAMILY AFFAIR FOR HOPKINS: Brycen Hopkins was raised in a football family, and he's ready to make his own dreams come true. CLICK HERE
  • BAILEY CLEARED FROM ACL SURGERY: Three weeks ahead of the NFL Draft, linebacker Markus Bailey shows off his skills. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Brees is No. 1 on Our List of All-Time Greatest Purdue Draft Picks

Drew Brees is still playing, but is already one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game of football.

Brett Douglas

Breaking News: Former Purdue Center Matt Haarms Picks BYU

Matt Haarms left Purdue on April 6 as a graduate transfer, and has settled on BYU as the place where he wants to play his final season of college basketball.

tombrew94

Draft Pick Countdown, No. 2: Rod Woodson, a Freak Of Nature

Purdue legend Rod Woodson always will be considered one of the greatest defensive backs to ever play the game of football.

Brett Douglas

Draft Pick Countdown, No. 3: Bob Griese, Undefeated And Undaunted

Bob Griese quarterbacked Purdue to its only Rose Bowl victory and then played a pivotal role in guiding the Miami Dolphins to the only undefeated season in NFL history.

Brett Douglas

Former Indiana Assistant Steve McClain Rejoins Tom Crean at Georgia

Steve McClain left Indiana in 2015 to become the head coach at UIC, but was fired in March after five seasons. He is joining Tom Crean's staff at Georgia.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Center Matt Haarms Trims List to Kentucky, Texas Tech, BYU

Matt Haarms played three seasons at Purdue but decided to move on as a graduate transfer. He's narrowed his list to three schools now.

tombrew94

Draft Pick Countdown, No. 4: Len Dawson, a True Legend Of the Game

Len Dawson was one of the most accomplished quarterbacks at Purdue and then won a Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brett Douglas

Purdue's Dr. Gail Walenga on Big Ten's New Infectious Diseases Task Force

The Big Ten Conference is looking to some of its best medical minds to help make decisions on how best to handle events in the league during this COVID-19 pandemic.

tombrew94

Purdue Lands UCLA Quarterback Transfer Austin Burton

Austin Burton, a graduate transfer from UCLA, has two years of immediate eligibility left to lend to Purdue.

Brett Douglas

Draft Pick Countdown, No. 5: Mike Alstott, the 'A-Train,' Was Never Derailed

Purdue legend Mike Alstott was one of the last run-heavy fullbacks to grace the NFL and he became dominant in that role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brett Douglas