Chicago Bears Draft Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

Notre Dame star tight end Cole Kmet is headed home, as the Chicago Bears drafted him with the 42nd overall pick of the NFL Draft (Round 2).

Kmet grew up a Bears fan and has never hid the fact he would love to play for him hometown team.

Kmet is the seventh tight end from Notre Dame to get drafted since Brian Kelly was named head coach.

The 6-6, 262-pound Fighting Irish tight end was a rotation player as a sophomore, catching just 15 passes for 162 yards. He finally got his chance to shine as a junior and he broke out, hauling in 43 passes for 515 yards (12.0 YPC) and six touchdowns.

His catch and receiving totals were the sixth best single-season mark for a Notre Dame tight end, and his six touchdown catches tied the school’s all-time single-season record for a tight end (Ken MacAfee, 1977). Kmet did all that despite missing most of fall camp and the first two games of the season with a broken collarbone.

Kmet left Notre Dame following his junior season, and despite being “the man” at the position for just one season he finished his Irish career ranked ninth all-time in career receptions for an Irish tight end (60).

He entered the draft cycle widely considered the best tight end in this draft class, and he solidified that status with an outstanding performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Kmet ran a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash, and his 37” vertical jump was the best at his position.

