IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Chicago Bears Draft Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame star tight end Cole Kmet is headed home, as the Chicago Bears drafted him with the 42nd overall pick of the NFL Draft (Round 2).

Kmet grew up a Bears fan and has never hid the fact he would love to play for him hometown team. 

Kmet is the seventh tight end from Notre Dame to get drafted since Brian Kelly was named head coach.

The 6-6, 262-pound Fighting Irish tight end was a rotation player as a sophomore, catching just 15 passes for 162 yards. He finally got his chance to shine as a junior and he broke out, hauling in 43 passes for 515 yards (12.0 YPC) and six touchdowns.

His catch and receiving totals were the sixth best single-season mark for a Notre Dame tight end, and his six touchdown catches tied the school’s all-time single-season record for a tight end (Ken MacAfee, 1977). Kmet did all that despite missing most of fall camp and the first two games of the season with a broken collarbone.

Kmet left Notre Dame following his junior season, and despite being “the man” at the position for just one season he finished his Irish career ranked ninth all-time in career receptions for an Irish tight end (60).

He entered the draft cycle widely considered the best tight end in this draft class, and he solidified that status with an outstanding performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Kmet ran a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash, and his 37” vertical jump was the best at his position.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CoachDeDario
CoachDeDario

Woo hoo!!!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft

Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest NFL Draft analysis

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Live Blog: 2020 NFL Draft - Day 2

The latest updates and analysis of the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

by

DosLeprechauns

Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Notre Dame Lands Elite 5-Star Point Guard

The Niele Ivey era kicked off in impressive fashion as Notre Dame landed a five-star point guard in the 2021 class

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Day Two Of The NFL Draft Should Be Busy For Notre Dame Players

Notre Dame could have as many as five players taken in day two of the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

by

ryno1134

ESPN FPI Projects A 9-3 Season For Notre Dame In 2020

The Football Power Index at ESPN gives Notre Dame very little chance in three contests in 2020.

Bryan Driskell

by

T. Patrick

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Mock Drafts

Five different Notre Dame players found themselves in a number of Day 2 mock drafts

Bryan Driskell

by

Jack Sullivan

Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool

Bryan Driskell

Elite 2022 DB Is A Notre Dame Fit

Notre Dame is making a push for one of the nation's best corners from the 2022 class, and he's an ideal fit for the Irish

Brian Smith

Cole Kmet To The Patriots Picking Up Steam

The latest mock draft from NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Cole Kmet heading to the Patriots

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33