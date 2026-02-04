Most Impactful Players Purdue Football Landed From the Transfer Portal

Barry Odom didn't have to rely on the transfer portal nearly as much to build a roster as he did last season, but Purdue was still active during the offseason. The Boilermakers are bringing in nearly 30 new players via transfer, hoping that the new additions can help the program emerge from the Big Ten's cellar in 2026.

Last season, Purdue was just looking to fill gaps. This year, the coaching staff could be a little more deliberate with its approach, putting an emphasis on production and locating quality players who could make a quick impact.

Purdue had several major additions from the transfer portal during the offseason. Who are the most likely to carve out a role and make a difference in 2026 for the Boilermakers?

Fame Ijeboi, RB (Minnesota)

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) celebrates his two-yard touchdown run. | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Purdue needed a punch at the running back position during the offseason because of the lack of depth in the room. The Boilermakers lost Devin Mockobee and Malachi Thomas to eligibility, while Jaron Thomas and Jaheim Merriweather decided to enter the transfer portal.

Ijeboi was Minnesota's second-leading rusher behind Darius Taylor last year. He racked up 441 yards on 97 carries and also caught 12 passes for 54 yards. He ended the season with three total touchdowns.

The freshman running back really flashed his potential in Minnesota's 23-20 win over Michigan State, rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Ijeboi is a player who could flourish in Purdue's backfield if he earns the top spot at the running back position.

Nuku Mafi, OL (Oklahoma State)

There's no way around it, Oklahoma State was one of the worst programs in college football last year. But bringing in an experienced offensive lineman with starting experience is a big deal for offensive coordinator Josh Henson. The Boilermakers lost starters Hank Purvis and Bradyn Joiner up front, creating a void along the front lines.

Mafi started in all 12 games for the Cowboys as a redshirt freshman, providing some stability up front. He also has a 6-foot-4, 325-pound frame, the type of build necessary to get a good push in the trenches in the Big Ten.

Winning in the Big Ten requires size, experience and depth in the trenches. This was a big addition for Purdue from the transfer portal.

Jaden Mangham, DB (Michigan)

Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) celebrates his fumble recovery. | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

One of the many weaknesses Purdue had last season was in the secondary. Mangham was a standout defensive back at Michigan State in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Michigan. He received All-Big Ten honorable mention with the Spartans in 2023, a season in which he accounted for 53 tackles, four interceptions and three passes defended.

Mangham didn't produce at the same level during his time at Michigan, but he's demonstrated the ability to make plays out of the secondary. That's something Odom's team needs, as creating turnovers was a problem last year.

Purdue ended the 2025 season last in the Big Ten in turnover margin and intercepted just four passes. It needs a playmaker in the secondary.

Boaz Stanley, OL (South Carolina)

Stanley is another major pick-up from the transfer portal for Purdue. He helps the Boilermakers with depth on the front line. He's had stops at Georgia Military College, Troy and South Carolina before committing to Odom's squad in the offseason.

Not only is Stanely a 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman, he brings versatility to West Lafayette. He started in all 12 games at Troy in 2024, seven at center and five at right guard. Last year at South Carolina, he made nine starts, making eight at center and one at right guard.

Purdue was in the market for a center when Joiner entered the portal, so that will probably be Stanley's primary focus right now. But he does have experience and ability to play the guard position if necessary.

Elo Modozie, EDGE (Georgia)

Georgia linebacker Elo Modozie (18) runs a drill at the first day of fall practice. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Modozie didn't put up big numbers last season at Georgia, finishing the year with just seven tackles in 13 games. However, he has the potential to make a much bigger impact with a larger role in West Lafayette.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Modozie is a quick player who can cause disruptions in the backfield. Losing Mani Powell and CJ Nunnally IV, Purdue is going to need someone who can put pressure on the quarterback and make life uncomfortable in the backfield.

When he was at Army, Modozie flourished in that role. He ended his sophomore season in 2024 with 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He could be a big piece of Purdue's defensive puzzle in 2026.

Mister Clark, S (Florida International)

Much like the addition of Mangham, Clark is a playmaker who immediately makes Purdue's secondary better. He's coming off an All-CUSA season in 2025, tallying 63 tackles, 13 pass break-ups, 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He can fly around the field.

Purdue's secondary gave up way too many big plays through the air during the 2025 campaign. Opponents had 26 passing plays of 30-plus yards and 16 passing plays of 40 yards or more. Those totals ranked 133rd and 134th in college football, respectively.

Clark not only gives Purdue a certified playmaker in the secondary, he's a player who can prevent opponents from striking on big passes down the field. That will go a long way in helping the Boilermakers defensively.

Asaad Waseem, WR (Florida Atlantic)

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Asaad Waseem (28) before the game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Waseem is a proven receiver and a player Purdue needed to help its passing attack heading into 2026. The Florida native started his career at Colorado before transferring to Florida Atlantic, where he had a breakout year in 2025.

As a redshirt sophomore with the Owls, Waseem hauled in 66 receptions for 699 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers would have led the Boilermakers in receiving each of the past three seasons.

Purdue lost a majority of its production at wide receiver with Michael Jackson III, Nitro Tuggle, EJ Horton Jr. and Arhmad Branch all gone. Waseem has the chance to be one of Purdue's top targets this season.

Jojo Hayden, LB (Illinois)

Hayden may be the biggest question mark on this list, as he's coming off a year at Illinois in which he finished with 26 tackles. There is room for improvement, but Purdue lost two of its starting linebackers from last season — Powell to graduation and Alex Sanford Jr. to transfer.

Purdue needs help at the linebacker spot, creating an opening for Hayden to come in and earn a starting role. His experience in the Big Ten will certainly help, especially playing for a defensive-minded coach like Bret Bielema.

Hayden has played in 22 career games and that experience could pay off in carving out a significant role at Purdue in 2026.

