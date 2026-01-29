3 Thoughts on Purdue Football's 2026 Schedule

Purdue still has to go through spring practices, summer workout and fall camp before kicking off the 2026 season. In other words, the official start of Barry Odom's second season is still several months away. But earlier this week, the Boilermakers learned their complete schedule for the upcoming year.

This is an important season for Odom, as Purdue finished last season with a 2-10 record and failed to win a Big Ten game. In order for this program to get back on the right path, showing major improvement is a necessity.

Can the Boilermakers manage this year's schedule? I have a few quick thoughts on Purdue's schedule in 2026.

Early season trip to Los Angeles

The Rose Bowl, home of UCLA football. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Boilermakers will pack their bags and fly out to the West Coast early in the 2026 campaign. On Sept. 19, Purdue heads out to Los Angeles for an early-season showdown against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. It will be Week 3 of the college football season, after the Boilers host Indiana State and Wake Forest at Ross-Ade Stadium.

With Purdue playing that game so early, it won't have to worry about any mid- or late-season trips out West. In other words, the team's longest road trip will be over and done with before the calendar reaches October.

However, there is one downside to it. Purdue will return to host Notre Dame the following week. Because of the long trip, the Boilermakers will have a short turnaround before playing one of the toughest opponents on its schedule.

Timely bye week

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom reacts to a play. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Since there is only one bye week on the 2026 schedule, timing is important. Purdue couldn't ask for a better situation, getting its lone off Saturday on Oct. 24. It will come after the seventh game of the season, giving Odom's team a chance to rest and recuperate for the final five games of the year.

Not only does it come in the middle of the season, but Purdue's bye week comes before it hits the road for three of its final games of the year. Immediately out of the off week, the Boilers head to Happy Valley for a Halloween showdown vs. Penn State. They also have road trips to Iowa (Nov. 14) and Indiana (Nov. 28) to end the year.

Favorable home schedule

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) runs out of the tunnel. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

It's hard to define anything as "favorable" for a program that has failed to win a Big Ten game each of the last two seasons. But, this year's home schedule gives Purdue some opportunities to pick up some conference victories inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Boilers should get a win over Indiana State without much resistance. Wake Forest is fresh off a 9-4 campaign, which will be a tough one for Purdue. Then, the home game against Notre Dame is the toughest opponent coming to West Lafayette. It's possible things get off to a bumpy start again.

Here's the good news, though: Purdue hosts Minnesota, Washington, Maryland and Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Golden Gophers and Huskies each reached bowl games last season, but both were 5-4 in league play. The Terrapins and Badgers posted 4-8 overall records.

This schedule doesn't guarantee victories, but it's a much more manageable home slate than Purdue has faced in the past two years.

Purdue 2026 football schedule

Sept. 5 — vs. Indiana State

Sept. 12 — vs. Wake Forest

Sept. 19 — at UCLA

Sept. 26 — vs. Notre Dame

Oct. 3 — at Illinois

Oct. 10 — vs. Minnesota

Oct. 17 — vs. Washington

Oct. 24 — OFF

Oct. 31 — at Penn State

Nov. 7 — vs. Maryland

Nov. 14 — at Iowa

Nov. 21 — vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 28 — at Indiana

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue football

ODOM CONFIDENT IN BROWNE: Purdue coach Barry Odom emphasized his belief in quarterback Ryan Browne, and also compared him to a former player he used to coach while at Missouri. CLICK HERE