Where Every Purdue Football Transfer Departure Ended Up

Purdue may not have experienced the same mass exodus from the program this season compared to last year, but there were still several members of the 2025 roster who entered the transfer portal. More than 20 players from last year's squad decided to explore their options outside of West Lafayette.

Where did each of those transfer departures land? Most have already found new homes. At the time of publication, five players remain uncommitted at this time:

Tyrell Green, OT

Carson Dean, LB

Jimmy Johnsen, OL

Richard Toney Jr., S

Chalil Cummings, DB

As for the other 17, they've already selected new programs for the 2026 season. Here's where they're headed.

Sanders Ellis, LB (Bowling Green)

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Sanders Ellis (6) lines up for a drill. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ellis spent just one season at Purdue after transferring in from Tennessee State. He appeared in 11 games for the Boilermakers and accounted for six total tackles and a sack. He came into the program with a lot of potential after playing at the FCS level, but he wasn't able to crack the team's starting rotation. Ellis has the potential to thrive with a MAC program and develop into a more well-rounded linebacker.

Spencer Porath, K (Notre Dame)

Porath went 15-of-17 on field goal attempts for the Boilermakers last season, including two makes from 50 yards or longer. He is perfect on his PAT tries across two seasons and proved to be a true weapon in the kicking game for Purdue. Without question, Porath was the most consistent part of Purdue's offense over the last two seasons. His departure was a surprise and really hurt the Boilermakers' special teams.

Rico Walker, TE (Cal)

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Rico Walker (17) warms up. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Walker played in 10 games at tight end for Purdue, making one start. He transferred in from Auburn but didn't make a huge impact in the passing attack for the Boilermakers. He ended the 2025 campaign with nine catches for 100 yards. The tight end room in West Lafayette is deep, so Purdue should still be in good shape at the position even with Walker's departure.

Bradyn Joiner, C (Florida State)

Joiner spent just one season at Purdue and earned the job as the starting center for the Boilermakers. He started in all 12 games in his lone season in West Lafayette. He transferred in from Auburn and still has two years of eligibility remaining. As an anchor up front, Joiner might be one of the most impactful players from the 2025 season to leave the program.

Nitro Tuggle, WR (South Carolina)

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Nitro Tuggle (0) celebrates a touchdown. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Tuggle was Purdue's second-best receiver last season, totaling 500 yards on 34 receptions. The sophomore also led the team with four touchdown catches. One of his best performances came against USC, finishing that game with four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Tuggle provided consistency for the Boilermakers, especially later in the season.

John Randle Jr., OT (Utah State)

Randle spent two seasons at Purdue and was able to retain a redshirt status in his first year with the Boilermakers. Across two seasons, Randle played in four games along the offensive line: two in 2024 and two in 2025. His 6-foot-4, 290-pound frame should fit in well at the Group of Five level.

Alex Sanford Jr., LB (Pitt)

Purdue Boilermakers safety Alex Sanford Jr. (10) runs a drill. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanford started in nine games for Purdue last season and played in all 12 games. He accounted for 46 tackles, which included 3.5 tackles for loss. He was a solid tackler for the Boilers and seemed to be in the right place at the right time frequently. Sanford leaving the linebacker room is a big blow to the position group heading into the 2026 campaign.

Marcus Moore Jr., DL (Miami (OH))

The Akron transfer appeared in just three games for the Boilermakers last season, totaling two tackles. Before transferring to Purdue, Moore played two years at Akron, making 28 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 19 games with the Zips. After spending one season in the Big Ten, the defensive lineman has decided to return to the MAC.

Demeco Kennedy, DL (Louisville)

Ball State quarterback Kiael Kelly (1) loses his helmet while being tackled by Purdue defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy (18). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

In two years at Purdue, Kennedy appeared in 21 career games along the defensive line. During the 2025 campaign, he started in four contests and was responsible for 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He has tallied 27 total stops across his two seasons with the Boilermakers. Kennedy will now get the chance to play for former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville.

Jaron Thomas, RB (Minnesota)

Thomas was a three-star member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class. He only played in one game, making his lone appearance in the season finale against Indiana. Thomas had two carries for 15 yards in the contest. The running back had the potential to carve out a role for himself during spring practice and fall camp, but opted to play for another Big Ten program.

Hank Purvis, OL (South Carolina)

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Hank Purvis (58) walks onto the field. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 6-foot-5, 360-pound sophomore, Purvis followed coach Barry Odom from UNLV to Purdue. He played in 11 games for the Boilermakers, which included starts in each of the last seven games. Purvis was another one of Purdue's players who improved as the season progressed and had the opportunity to be one of the stars up front in 2026.

Justin Schmidt, LS (Pitt)

Schmidt was listed as a 4.5-star long snapper via Kohl's Kicking Camp as a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He spent just one season at Purdue and did not appear in any games for the Boilermakers.

Arhmad Branch, WR (USF)

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Arhmad Branch (6) runs with the ball. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Branch is a former four-star wide receiver who flashed major potential early in the season. He had 101 yards and a touchdown on three catches in Purdue's season opener against Ball State and had at least 31 receiving yards in each of the first three games. His playing time and production slipped as the season continued, ending the year with 212 yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches.

Jamarrion Harkless, DL (Kentucky)

Harkless played in 22 games over the past two seasons at Purdue. He started in all 12 games for the Boilermakers in 2025, totaling 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks. At 6-foot-3 and 345 pounds, Harkless provided Purdue with great size and skill along the defensive line. He's going to be a difficult player to replace.

Malachi Singleton, QB (Appalachian State)

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) looks to pass. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In his lone season at Purdue, Singleton was a backup quarterback but was still used in specific offensive packages throughout the year. He completed 38-of-64 passes for 439 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Singleton also had 202 rushing yards and scored one time on the ground. With Ryan Browne returning in 2026, it seemed unlikely that Singleton would win the starting job, so his decision to leave the program isn't too surprising.

Sterling Smith, S (Ball State)

Smith came to Purdue before the 2024 season after spending one year at Holy Cross. He did not play in his first season in West Lafayette but saw action in all 12 games for the Boilermakers during the 2025 campaign. He concluded the year with three total tackles. At Holy Cross in 2023, he racked up 35 tackles and two passes defended.

Jaheim Merriweather, RB (Troy)

Purdue Boilermakers running back Jaheim Merriweather (3) rushes the ball. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Merriweather spent two years at Purdue but wasn't able to get into the regular rotation in the backfield. In 2024, he totaled 77 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and also caught three passes for 21 yards. During the 2025 season, Merriweather had just four yards on two rushes. With a depleted running back room, he also would have had a chance to earn more reps this coming year.

