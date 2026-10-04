'I Never Lost Faith': Emotions Run High After Purdue's Win Over Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When the scoreboard finally hit zero, Ryan Browne headed for the south end zone at Memorial Stadium. It's where the Cannon Trophy sat, a memento that symbolized more than just Purdue's rivalry with Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

"I started sprinting around looking for the Cannon," Browne said. "I was thinking all week, as soon as we win, I'm sprinting over there and grabbing it."

Browne and his teammates had no trouble locating the rivalry trophy after Purdue's 24-17 win over Illinois. The Cannon had spent the last two seasons in Champaign, but it made the bus ride back to West Lafayette this weekend. Not only is it a prize for the Boilermakers' win over the Illini, but it also represents the program's first Big Ten win under coach Barry Odom.

Week after week, Odom walked off the field on the losing side of the scoreboard in these Big Ten games. Purdue had come so close on multiple occasions, but couldn't close the door.

That changed on Saturday, and Odom couldn't contain his emotion after the Boilermakers finally pulled through.

"I was pretty high on the field. I was emotional," he said. "I know what goes into this, and it was fun for me to see the players and the staff. When you talk about that, a lot of people don't understand it. They don't get it. They don't see what happens away from here. So, for that moment, that was pretty awesome."

Purdue didn't just win on Saturday, but it also controlled the game from start to finish. The Boilermakers jumped out to an early 13-0 lead and kept Illinois at arm's length for the entire game.

The defense came up with stop after stop, a struggle through the first four games. Purdue's offense made plays when needed. Special teams came through when offensive drives stalled.

During his first two seasons in West Lafayette, Odom has talked about the importance of playing complementary football. On Saturday, Purdue finally put it all together.

A chance to celebrate and build

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) runs the ball into the end zone. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charles Correa was one of the guys who followed Odom from UNLV to Purdue after the 2024 season. He has always put his faith in the head coach and has emerged as the leader of the defense. He hasn't been in West Lafayette as long as Browne, but Saturday's victory meant a lot to him.

It also meant a lot to the cluster of Purdue fans who made the 90-minute drive to Champaign over the weekend. After years without a Big Ten win, the Boilermakers finally gave that group something to celebrate.

"I came to Purdue for a reason: To win football games," Correa said. "I never lost faith, I never lost hope with this program. There are a lot of people back in West Lafayette who contributed to that. This win means a lot to everyone in that locker room. To see those fans after the game, who made the trip out here, makes it all worth it."

Purdue finally put everything together on Saturday, but defensive end Keyshawn Burgos believes it's only the beginning. Seven games still remain on the schedule, and the Boilers finally know how it feels to get over the hump.

The win over the Illinois will serve as motivation for the Boilermakers in the critical weeks ahead.

"It's a great start, for sure. We know that we have to keep it going," Burgos said. "This is going to light a fire under us, and we're going to roll it into next week. We're going to play our butts off and continue to build off this."

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