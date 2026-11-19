If you've been disgruntled with Purdue's football program over the last four years, you're not alone. Boilermaker great and Super Bowl champion Bernard Pollard has been unimpressed with his school's performance on the field.

Pollard, who played at Purdue under Joe Tiller from 2003 to 2005 and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2004, hasn't been pleased with the way the school has handled coaching searches or maintaining relationships with alumni.

“I feel for the coaches, but at the same time, if you’re a coach, you know the deal,” Pollard told Kyle Odegard of Rotogrinders.com in an exclusive interview. “For Purdue’s sake, they need to hire really good coaches. Stop investing in these average guys. They need to go get somebody who can get these boys playing ball, get alumni there.

"Purdue has done a terrible job, an absolutely awful job with alumni and getting people in. If they get rid of this dude, I might need to put my name in the hat, because I can coach.”

After reaching the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022, the Boilermakers have fallen to the bottom of the Big Ten. Ryan Walters was fired after just two seasons as head coach, going 5-19 duirng his time in West Lafayette.

Following his firing in 2024, Purdue brought in Barry Odom to try to turn things around. The Boilers went 2-10 last season and currently sit 3-7 after getting to 3-3 in mid-October. With Wisconsin and Indiana still on the schedule, there's a chance Odom's record is the same as Walters' after two seasons at Purdue.

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Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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With a strong haul from the transfer portal and a solid recruiting class, the expectations was that Purdue would take a significant step forward in Year 2 of the Odom era.

Early in the season, it looked like the Boilers were on that path. Despite some disappointing losses, Purdue posted back-to-back wins over Illinois and Minnesota, getting their first Big Ten victories since the 2023 campaign.

Since then, though, Purdue has falled off a cliff. The Boilermakers lost games to Washington, Penn State and Maryland in consecutive weeks. All three earned their first conference win of 2026 against the Boilers.

Last weekend, Purdue suffered a 28-7 loss at the hands of Iowa.

Sure, Purdue still has a lot of room to grow, but this program could easily be sitting with four or five wins and still in the hunt for bowl eligibility heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Because of the new landscape of college football, it's as important as ever to win quickly. So far, it hasn't happened in West Lafayette.

“They’re trying to put a product out there, but I just don’t think the product is good enough,” Pollard said. “I’m just being frank. They said this guy they brought in was more Tiller-like, but you want to see something happen. With the way football is now, you need to win now.”

Purdue closes out its home slate on Saturday, hosting Wisconsin. The Boilers haven't beaten the Badgers since Pollard was a freshman (2003), losing 18 straight games in the series.

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