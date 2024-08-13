New York Giants Rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Exits Practice with Apparent Leg Injury
New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had to be taken off the field on a cart on Tuesday after suffering an apparent leg injury. He sustained the injury during a kickoff drill, per Pat Leonard of New York Daily Sports.
Tracy was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He played in New York's first preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Aug. 8, totaling 26 yards on six carries.
New York defeated Detroit 14-3.
After Tracy exited the field on Tuesday, a more positive update surfaced about the running back. There's hope that the injury is not as serious as was first thought.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Tracy suffered a sprain and that he returned to team meetings. That's a positive sign, even if it means the rookie running back will be sidelined for a few weeks.
An Indianapolis native, Tracy started his college football career at Iowa (2018-21) before spending his final two seasons at Purdue. He bounced around between receiver and running back before entering a permanent role in the backfield for the Boilermakers in 2023.
During his final season in West Lafayette, Tracy rushed for 716 yards and eight touchdowns on 113 carries. He also had 19 receptions for 132 yards for Purdue.
Tracy is the third former Purdue player to suffer an injury during training camp this season. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore suffered a leg injury during practice and will miss the entire 2024 campaign. Cincinnati Bengals receiver Charlie Jones also suffered a leg injury.
