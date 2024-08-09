Charlie Jones Carted Off Field During Cincinnati Bengals Practice
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice and was carted off the field. But there was some seemingly good news regarding the second-year NFL player.
Per Olivia Ray of WLWT, Jones was "walking gingerly" in the locker room after undergoing an MRI. Teammate and fellow receiver Andrei Iosivas said, "Sounded like he hit knees with somebody. I don't think it'll set him back too much."
Jones was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bengals, taken No. 131 overall. He played in 11 games as a rookie last season, finishing the year with 248 return yards and a touchdown, as well as 64 receiving yards.
Two former Purdue receivers have now suffered leg injuries during NFL practices this week. Former Boilermaker star Rondale Moore sustained a season-ending injury during training camp with the Atlanta Falcons. He will miss the entire 2024 season.
Jones started his college career at Buffalo (2017-19), then transferred to Iowa (2019-21) and finished his career at Purdue. It was in West Lafayette where he had the best season of his collegiate career.
Jones led the Big Ten in catches and receiving yards in 2022, hauling in 110 passes for 1,361 yards. He also had 12 touchdown receptions, helping lead the Boilermakers to a Big Ten West title.
During his time in the Big Ten, Jones was a three-time all-conference selection and was named the Return Specialist of the Year at Iowa in 2021. That season, he accounted for 635 yards and a touchdown on kickoff returns and added 285 punt return yards.
Jones finished his college career with 2,079 receiving yards, 1,002 kickoff return yards and 620 punt return yards. He accounted for 20 total touchdowns.
The Bengals will play their first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
