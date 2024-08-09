Atlanta Falcons WR Rondale Moore to Miss 2024 NFL Season with Injury
Rondale Moore will have to spend his first season with the Atlanta Falcons on the sidelines. The wide receiver and former second-round pick out of Purdue suffered a season-endng leg injury during a team practice on Wednesday.
Specifics regarding Moore's injury were not made public by the team, but the veteran NFL receiver had to be carted off the field and was taken to a nearby medical facility. He exited practice with an air cast on his right leg.
The Falcons placed Moore on the season-ending injured reserve list on Thursday.
Moore has accounted for 131 receptions for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns in the first three seasons of his NFL career — all spent with the Arizona Cardinals. He also accounted for 244 rush yards and 473 return yards.
Prior to his NFL career, Moore was a standout at Purdue. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018. He piled up a Big Ten-leading 1,258 receiving yards and had 12 touchdowns on 114 receptions.
He also accounted for 662 return yards, 213 rushing yards and 82 punt return yards while scoring 14 total touchdowns on the season. Moore was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Receiver of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018.
Nationally, Moore was an All-American and won the Paul Hornung Award and Paul Warfield Trophy.
In three seasons with the Boilermakers, Moore totaled 1,915 receiving yards, 248 rushing yards, 813 kick return yards and 118 punt return yards. He accounted for 17 total touchdowns.
Moore was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 49th overall pick.