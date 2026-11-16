Old Oaken Bucket Game Gets Potential Kickoff Time

Purdue and Indiana will battle for the Old Oaken Bucket under the lights for a third straight season. On Monday, two potential kickoff times were provided for the Nov. 28 clash between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers, both are at night.

The season finale between Purdue and Indiana will either have a 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. If the game starts at 7 p.m., it will air on FS1. If kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., NBC will broadcast the game.

This year's game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

With those kickoff times, Purdue and Indiana will meet under the lights for a third straight season. The 2024 meeting was a night kickoff in Bloomington. Last year's game was played at night on Black Friday inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue currently has a 3-7 record and will play Wisconsin on Saturday, closing out its home schedule. Indiana is still a College Football Playoff contender, heading into Week 11 with a 9-1 record. The Hoosiers travel to Washington this weekend before returning home for the regular-season finale.

A kickoff time is expected to be finalized by Sunday.

Indiana has dominated the series recently

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Purdue has been the dominant football program in this rivalry's history, but Indiana has pummeled the Boilermakers each of the last two seasons. The Hoosiers won the 2024 Old Oaken Bucket game 66-0.

Last season wasn't much better. IU waltzed into Ross-Ade Stadium and clobbered the Boilers 56-3 on its way to a perfect 16-0 season and a national championship.

Indiana hasn't looked quite as dominant as it has been in previous seasons, but it's still sitting near the top of the Big Ten. Purdue is just trying to find something to build on after losing its last four games.

Purdue still owns a commanding lead in the all-time series against Indiana, leading 77-44-6. However, IU has enjoyed recent success in the Old Oaken Bucket game. The Hoosiers are 7-5 in the last 12 meetings with their arch rivals.

After getting blown out by Indiana each of the last two seasons, Purdue will be looking to prove a point. But will the Boilers have enough to take down the defending national champs? We'll find out in only a few weeks.

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