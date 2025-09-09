Drew Brees Returning to Purdue to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Rose Bowl Season
A Purdue legend is returning to West Lafayette this weekend. According to Tom Dienhart of On3, former Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees will be back in town this weekend as Purdue plans to celebrate its 2000 Rose Bowl team.
Purdue will host USC inside Ross-Ade Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will air on CBS.
The Boilermakers finished the 2000 season with an 8-4 record, which included a 6-2 mark in the Big Ten. Purdue had major wins over No. 6 Michigan, No. 17 Northwestern, Wisconsin, and No. 12 Ohio State that year. It clinched its Rose Bowl berth with a 41-13 win over Indiana in the season finale.
Brees threw for 3,393 yards and 24 touchdowns that season. He also rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The Purdue quarterback was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.
Per Dienhart, other notable names that will be in attendance this weekend include Vinny Sutherland, Tim Stratton, John Standeford, Stu Schweigert, Akin Ayodele, Kelly Kitchel, Seth Morales, and Travis Dorsch, among others.
Purdue's 2000 season filled with incredible moments
The 2000 Purdue football season wasn't just magical because the team punched its ticket to the Rose Bowl, there were plenty of memorable moments throughout the year.
The first came on Oct. 7 when the Boilermakers hosted No. 6 Michigan at Ross-Ade Stadium. Trailing 28-10 at halftime, Purdue erased a major deficit and a game-winning field goal from Dorsch sealed the victory.
Two weeks later, on the road in Wisconsin, Purdue found itself in a tie game in overtime with the Badgers. Wisconsin lined up for a long field goal attempt, hoping to take a lead, but Craig Terrill blocked the kick, and Ashante Woodyard picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone to win the game.
Perhaps the most famous game of that season was the Oct. 28 game against No. 12 Ohio State. Once again, Purdue found itself down multiple scores, but the Boilermakers bounced back and took down the Buckeyes, thanks to a long touchdown pass from Brees to Morales.
The 2000 season marked Purdue's first trip to the Rose Bowl since 1967 campaign. It is widely considered one of the best and most memorable seasons in the history of the program.
