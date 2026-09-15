One Critical Matchup for Purdue in Week 3 vs. UCLA

All you need to do is look at UCLA's offensive stats through the first two games to understand the biggest threat the Bruins pose to Purdue. The rushing attack has been dominant to begin the season, and head coach Barry Odom and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane must find a counter to that threat.

UCLA's offense is led by running backs Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods, who have paved the way to a 2-0 start under new head coach Bob Chesney. The two have combined for 316 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns, with Knight scoring six of those.

The Bruins are averaging 256 yards per game on the ground, ranking second in the Big Ten. Their 6.55 yards-per-carry average is third and their 10 rushing touchdowns are tied for most in the nation after two weeks.

Purdue's defensive front is going to have its hands full trying to slow down one of the conference's most prolific rushing attacks. As much as the Boilermakers have upgraded up front, it's going to see a completely different animal inside Rose Bowl Stadium.

Through its first two games, Purdue's run defense has done an adequate job keeping opposing running backs in check. Indiana State's ball carriers accounted for just six of the team's 66 rushing yards, with quarterback Elijah Owens totaling 60 yards on the ground.

Last week against Wake Forest, running backs Deuce Lawrence and Ty Clark III carried the ball 24 times for 81 yards, averaging 3.38 yards per touch. Quarterback Gio Lopez posed the biggest problem, accounting for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Odom's team has also done a solid job of disrupting the backfield through the first two weeks. Purdue is credited with 17 tackles for loss this season, 10 against Indiana State and seven more against Wake Forest. That total ranks second in the Big Ten.

Defensive tackles Ian Jeffries and Curt Neal have gotten the best push, combining for 3.5 tackles for loss from the front. Jeremy Lewis and Tre Moore are getting pressure off the edge, totaling four tackles for loss.

For Purdue to give itself a chance in Los Angeles this weekend, it needs to fight off UCLA's impressive offensive line and create problems in the backfield for Knight and Woods. It's the most important match for the Boilers in Saturday's Big Ten opener.

Containing Nico Iamaleava is part of the equation

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Purdue's defense has done a good job holding down the traditional run game, it has struggled to keep quarterbacks in check. Owens and Lopez combined to rush for 119 yards against the Boilers in the first two games.

Quarterback containment won't get any easier this week with Nico Iamaleava under center for the Bruins. His throwing numbers haven't been impressive, completing 28-of-44 passes for 335 yards. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass yet, but has tossed a pair of interceptions.

Purdue's pass defense has some big holes, but that's not the most concerning thing about Iamaleava. The Boilers have struggled to consistently get a pass rush on opposing quarterbacks. When they bring pressure, those quarterbacks have found success scrambling for chunk yardage.

Iamaleava might be the most mobile quarterback Purdue has faced in this young season. Kane's defense needs to bring pressure, but it also has to clean up the mess. Linebackers and defensive backs have to be prepared to prevent the UCLA quarterback from piling up yardage on broken plays.

The Boilers won't be seeing Lamar Jackson on the other side, but Iamleava did rack up 128 yards against Penn State's defense last season. He also rushed for 86 yards against Nebraska late in the 2025 campaign.

This is a rushing attack that Purdue hasn't seen yet this season. It has a pair of quality running backs and a quarterback who can make defenses pay on breakdowns. Even if the Boilermakers' defensive front shuts the door on UCLA's traditional rushing attack, it has to keep Iamleava from scrambling and extending plays.

It's a task that easier said than done, especially for a team that has allowed nearly 120 quarterback rushing yards through the first two games.

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